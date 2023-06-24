Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff woman stopped from converting premises of liquidated business into home

The demise of Campbell Construction left a couple £55,000 out of pocket for an unfinished extension.

By Stephen Eighteen
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff.
Campbell Construction's former premises at 51 Comrie Street, Crieff. Image: Google.

A Crieff woman has been thwarted in an attempt to convert the premises of her collapsed business into a home.

Campbell Construction (Crieff) Limited – run by locals Alistair Campbell and Tamara Campbell – was liquidated in September 2021.

The Courier reported that its demise left a couple £55,000 out of pocket for an unfinished extension.

Now Perth and Kinross Council has blocked Tamara Campbell’s application to convert the company’s former base at 51 Comrie Street into a flat.

Alterations to shopfront planned

Her application sought to convert the use of the ground-floor office and store into residential use.

A plan indicated that a self-contained one bedroomed unit would have been created to the front, Comrie Street side of the building.

A further, large storage and games room would have been formed to the rear.

Alterations to the exterior of the shopfront to form the main living area were also proposed.

Conservation and size concerns

Neighbour Oliver Lewis raised concerns.

“The proposed treatment of the historic shopfront is contrary to policies protecting the character and appearance of the conservation area.

“However, we note that this issue could be overcome by retaining the historic shopfront in full.

“In addition, we wish to raise concerns regarding the size of the proposed residential unit.

“It falls well below the effective minimum standards for permanent residential use, leading us to the observation that its ultimate use would likely be as a short-term let.

“Which carries with it a very different impact on residential amenity compared to that deriving from a permanent residence.”

Scheme ‘would create two units’

The council’s planning department concurred with this comment and refused the proposal.

The officer report claimed the scheme would effectively create two distinct residential units that would constitute over-development.

It was further asserted that the exterior works would fail to preserve the charactor of the conservation area.

Finally, the report said: “Insufficient supporting information has been provided to demonstrate that the unit is no longer viable in its current form.”

The residential property above is in different ownership, and subject to a separate planning application

‘Devastation’ at incomplete job

The Courier reported in January that a Dunblane couple were left “devastated” by the collapse of Campbell Construction.

In May 2021 they accepted a quote from the firm of almost £200,000.

The job was to replace a double garage with a two-storey extension containing kitchen, living area, office and roof space.

They paid the company £55,000 but it went bust before the job was complete.

“That was £8,000 of work carried out but we had paid them more than £55,000,” the husband said.

“There’s no comeback for companies like this and it’s disgraceful that they can get away with it.

“We are devastated.”

