Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services

Xplore Dundee has revealed details of new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages its bus services.

The company is running no buses this weekend after workers voted to reject a new pay offer and resume strike action.

It follows a walkout of 200 workers earlier this month.

This resulted in a temporary timetable being put in place and Sunday services getting cancelled.

The industrial action was suspended on Wednesday, June 14 but Friday’s pay snub caused another halt to services this weekend.

Modified services

Now Xplore is reintroducing modified Sunday timetables from next weekend, July 2.

No services will operate after 7pm but the 1, 5/5a, 17, 18, 22 and 28 will run every 30 minutes.

Services 10, 32 and 33 will run hourly, but the 2, 6, 23, 57a/59 and DD1 will be suspended.

The FLY coach link between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport will continue to run as normal, every 90 minutes.

Meeting more than 90% of demands

Xplore Dundee said in a statement: “From Monday 26 June, we will reintroduce modified Sunday timetables, meaning our popular routes will be running every 30 minutes.

“We won’t be able to run after 7pm, but some extra early morning trips have been added to get people to and from work, with a particular focus on Ninewells Hospital.

“Unfortunately, a number of our less popular buses and the Discover Dundee sightseeing tour won’t run due to the need to focus resources on our busiest routes.

“We believe that the temporary timetables we have planned will cater for over 90% of our typical customer demands.

“We’re deeply sorry that the people of Dundee will be inconvenienced once again.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”

7% offer on the table

The company says the 7% pay rise it has offered to its drivers has been accepted by its engineering team at the East Dock Street depot.

“Our revised and extended offer made during our most recent talks involving ACAS would take many of our drivers’ pay rate to more than £15/hr from January 2024,” a statement said.

But Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinating officer, said “For this dispute to be resolved Xplore Dundee have to make an offer which meets the aspirations of our members.”