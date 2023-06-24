Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee reveals new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages bus services

Some routes will run every 30 minutes.

By Stephen Eighteen
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike.
Xplore Dundee staff during the strike. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Xplore Dundee has revealed details of new Sunday timetables as strike action ravages its bus services.

The company is running no buses this weekend after workers voted to reject a new pay offer and resume strike action.

It follows a walkout of 200 workers earlier this month.

This resulted in a temporary timetable being put in place and Sunday services getting cancelled.

The industrial action was suspended on Wednesday, June 14 but Friday’s pay snub caused another halt to services this weekend.

Modified services

Now Xplore is reintroducing modified Sunday timetables from next weekend, July 2.

No services will operate after 7pm but the 1, 5/5a, 17, 18, 22 and 28 will run every 30 minutes.

The 22 will run every 30 minutes until 7pm. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Services 10, 32 and 33 will run hourly, but the 2, 6, 23, 57a/59 and DD1 will be suspended.

The FLY coach link between Dundee and Edinburgh Airport will continue to run as normal, every 90 minutes.

Meeting more than 90% of demands

Xplore Dundee said in a statement: “From Monday 26 June, we will reintroduce modified Sunday timetables, meaning our popular routes will be running every 30 minutes.

“We won’t be able to run after 7pm, but some extra early morning trips have been added to get people to and from work, with a particular focus on Ninewells Hospital.

“Unfortunately, a number of our less popular buses and the Discover Dundee sightseeing tour won’t run due to the need to focus resources on our busiest routes.

“We believe that the temporary timetables we have planned will cater for over 90% of our typical customer demands.

“We’re deeply sorry that the people of Dundee will be inconvenienced once again.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”

7% offer on the table

The company says the 7% pay rise it has offered to its drivers has been accepted by its engineering team at the East Dock Street depot.

“Our revised and extended offer made during our most recent talks involving ACAS would take many of our drivers’ pay rate to more than £15/hr from January 2024,” a statement said.

But Dougie Maguire, Unite regional coordinating officer, said “For this dispute to be resolved Xplore Dundee have to make an offer which meets the aspirations of our members.”

