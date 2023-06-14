Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee announce suspension of industrial action

Normal bus services are set to resume on Thursday.

By Ben MacDonald
Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee has announced the suspension of industrial action. Image: Xplore Dundee

Xplore Dundee has announced that strike action has been suspended.

About 200 workers at the firm took industrial action after refusing a pay offer, walking out on the company on Monday morning.

In a statement issued online, the bus suppliers confirmed that the strike has been suspended and services will resume as normal from Thursday.

The company said: “Following further, constructive discussions between Xplore Dundee and Unite the Union this week, we are pleased to announce that strike action has now been suspended.

“Full-frequency timetables will resume on our busiest routes with effect from Thursday 15 June.

“We also look forward to reinstating school buses in Dundee, along with services 2, 6 and 23.

“Some journeys may be subject to cancellation whilst colleagues get back out on the road on their normal duties – but we’ll work hard to keep any disruptions to a minimum.

Normal timetables running by Friday

“Our aim is to be fully back to normal timetables again by Thursday afternoon or, at the latest, Friday morning.

“As usual, we’ll keep you updated on all our channels (on our website, in the app and on digital screens in bus shelters).

“The Discover Dundee sightseeing tour and school buses for Madras College and Greyfriars Primary School will resume separately on Friday 16 June.

“The Travel Centre will also re-open for customer services on Friday 16 June. Sunday services will also be now run in full on Sunday 18 June.

Xplore Dundee staff picketing in the city centre
Xplore Dundee workers on the picket line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We appreciate the patience and understanding you’ve shown us whilst we’ve dealt with these challenges this week.

“As ever, our commitment is to keeping you moving.

“We look forward to having all our buses out and about again soon.”

More from The Courier

CCTV footage of three people in an Arbroath supermarket
Police launch appeal after concern grows for Arbroath shoppers
Missing Dundee man, Brandon Wallace
Police launch appeal for missing man who may have travelled to Edinburgh
Firefighters at Hill Street, Kirkcaldy
Kirkcaldy street closed off as fire crews tackle blaze
Police have closed off Whitehall Place, Dundee.
Section of Dundee road shut due to 'movement in the pavement'
Waterford Regional Sports Centre, where Dundee will face Fleetwood Town on July 8. Image: Philip Oldham/BPI/Shutterstock
Dundee reveal pre-season matches in Ireland - including clash with Celtic legend's EFL outfit
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Cheaper cannabis and tasered twice
David Gold has made Arbroath his second home as a key player on the pitch and coach off it. Image: Paul Reid / DCT Media
David Gold says Arbroath is his 'second home' after committing to a decade of…
Victims of Professor Sam Eljamel protested outside Holyrood. Image: DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel in 'blood splattered' Holyrood protest
three dogs racing at high speed around the track at the Thornton greyhound racing stadium in Fife.
EVE MASSIE BISHOP: Time's up for Fife greyhound racing track - and the cruel…
Liam Fox: Could be set for Hearts return. Image: SNS
Ex-Dundee United boss Liam Fox in Hearts B team talks