Xplore Dundee cancel Sunday services due to ongoing strike action

Xplore Dundee has announced that they have cancelled all services that were set to run on Sunday.

The company took to social media on Tuesday to confirm that there will be no buses running due to the ongoing strike action.

Staff walked out on Monday morning having rejected a 7% pay deal earlier in the year.

Xplore Dundee hope to reintroduce Sunday services as soon as they can.

They said: “Buses will not run on Sunday.

“This is so that we can focus on running temporary timetables on weekdays and Saturdays (which account for more than 9-in-10 journeys in a typical week).

“If you usually travel on Sundays: please consider travelling on different days instead (if you can); if you can’t, we’re very sorry for any additional inconvenience that this may cause.

“We’re keeping a close eye on this situation, and we will reinstate buses on Sundays (and we’ll keep you updated) as soon as we possibly can.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”

Xplore Dundee has advised those who use their services to visit their website for regular updates.

The announcement comes after Xplore Dundee bosses shared that passengers were “overwhelmingly positive” during the first day of strike action.

The Courier has a comprehensive guide including which services are running and which are cancelled.