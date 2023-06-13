Xplore Dundee cancel Sunday services due to ongoing strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Xplore Dundee cancel Sunday services due to ongoing strike action

The company has told customers that they are focusing on running temporary timetables during the rest of the week.

By Ben MacDonald
Xplore Dundee bus
Xplore Dundee staff are currently on strike. Image: DC Thomson

Xplore Dundee has announced that they have cancelled all services that were set to run on Sunday.

The company took to social media on Tuesday to confirm that there will be no buses running due to the ongoing strike action.

Staff walked out on Monday morning having rejected a 7% pay deal earlier in the year.

Xplore Dundee hope to reintroduce Sunday services as soon as they can.

They said: “Buses will not run on Sunday.

“This is so that we can focus on running temporary timetables on weekdays and Saturdays (which account for more than 9-in-10 journeys in a typical week).

“If you usually travel on Sundays: please consider travelling on different days instead (if you can); if you can’t, we’re very sorry for any additional inconvenience that this may cause.

Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line
Xplore Dundee bus staff on the picket line. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We’re keeping a close eye on this situation, and we will reinstate buses on Sundays (and we’ll keep you updated) as soon as we possibly can.

“We appreciate your continued patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times.”

Xplore Dundee has advised those who use their services to visit their website for regular updates.

The announcement comes after Xplore Dundee bosses shared that passengers were “overwhelmingly positive” during the first day of strike action.

The Courier has a comprehensive guide including which services are running and which are cancelled.

More from Dundee

An example of virtual production in action. The new Dundee visual effects lab will specialise in this discipline.
Plans for ‘movie magic’ visual effects lab in Dundee
Baldragon Academy, Harestane Road, Dundee.
Dundee education chiefs respond as critical Baldragon Academy report formally published
Lesley Dorward found her Fly bus to Dundee cancelled after returning from Madeira.
More 'furious' Dundee holidaymakers left stranded by airport bus
3
A green Flixbus coach
Overnight bus to link Dundee, Perth and Dunfermline with cities including London
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Chvrches Dundee 2023 review Picture shows; Chvrches. Fat Sam's Dundee. Supplied by Tim Gray/TartanZone TO BE USED ONLY WITH REVIEW Date; 12/06/2023
REVIEW: Chvrches put on 'arena-worthy' show in Dundee nightclub for postposed intimate gig
CR0043460, Bryan Copland, Dundee. Xplore Dundeeworkers on the picket line. Picture shows: striking staff from Xplore Dundee picketing buses in the city centre, High Street / Nethergate, Dundee, 12th June 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee bus chief says passengers 'overwhelmingly positive' after first day of strike disruption
2
A torched car at Dundee's Caird Park.
Vehicle crime in Dundee mostly committed by 15 people, police chief warns
Rapist Morgan Prior slipped through the net to work with Angus schoolchildren. Image: Facebook.
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Jeffrey Addai-Peprah with his McManus Prize certificate in Dundee City Chambers.
St John's High pupil Jeffrey parked football ambition to study medicine - and his…
Colin Brown, FBU Scotland executive council member, at Monday's protest. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Firefighters stage Dundee protest over cuts which put safety 'at risk'

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]