Xplore Dundee bus workers to resume strike action after rejecting new pay offer

Workers at Xplore Dundee will resume strike action after voting to reject a new pay offer.

About 200 workers at the firm walked out earlier this month in a dispute over pay.

This resulted in a temporary timetable being put in place and Sunday services getting cancelled.

The industrial action was suspended last Wednesday to allow union members to be balloted on a new pay offer put forward by Xplore bosses.

However members have since voted to reject the offer and will resume strike action at midnight on Friday.

No weekend busses

Xplore has confirmed the resumption of the strike action means no services will be running over the weekend.

Xplore’s CEO, Ralph Roberts, said he was “disappointed” at the decision to reject the new pay offer and apologised to passengers for the disruption.

He said: “Agreement had been reached between Xplore Dundee and Unite the Union and it is obviously hugely disappointing that Unite’s members have now gone against their own union’s recommendation to accept.

“We have pleaded with Unite to recommence their strike action from midnight on Sunday in order to allow us to make plans to keep the people of Dundee moving with a limited service as before.

“However, they have refused to do that and will be striking from midnight tonight (Friday) meaning that there will be no buses running on Saturday or Sunday.

“We are sorry that the Dundee public will be inconvenienced once again but Xplore Dundee will do everything it can to get services running in the coming days.

“Please regularly check our website for updates.”