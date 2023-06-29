New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs drive-thru could open before end of year

New Home Bargains and Greggs outlets in Dundee could be open before the end of the year.

The stores are currently under construction at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

And it has now emerged that the buildings are on track for completion within weeks.

It comes as Home Bargains has been given the green light by councillors to include a cafe at the new store – thought to be one of the biggest outlets from the brand in Scotland.

Home Bargains is replacing the old Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year.

The retailer will move into the unit and vacate its existing, smaller premises elsewhere in the retail park.

Dundee’s first drive-thru Greggs outlet is being built just yards away at the entrance to The Stack Retail Park – on the site of a former petrol station.

New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs timescales

Speaking at the site on Thursday, Anthony McLaughlin – project manager for contractor Luddon Construction – revealed more about the timescales for both projects.

He told The Courier: “The Home Bargains project is running ahead of schedule.

“We were originally due to finish construction in August but it now looks like it will be the end of July.

“Then Home Bargains will come in and do the fit-out, so it should officially open in November.”

He added: “We’re aiming to finish the construction of Greggs in the next two to three weeks.

“Greggs are aiming to open it by the end of August.”

Aldi granted booze expansion for new Dundee store

Elsewhere in the city, councillors have approved a request by Aldi to have a larger than planned alcohol sales area in its new store on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry.

The retailer applied for a change to its licence to expand the area by about 25%.

Licensing lawyer Caroline Loudon, who was representing Aldi at a licensing board meeting on Thursday, said the plans would allow for “new chiller units” to be built at the store.

The designs are part of Aldi’s new Project Fresh supermarkets, which are designed to have more space for different ranges, including alcohol.

Aldi has previously confirmed it intends on opening the new outlet, near Sainsbury’s, in autumn 2024.