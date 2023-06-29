New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs drive-thru could open before end of year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs drive-thru could open before end of year

The outlets are under construction at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

By Laura Devlin and Poppy Watson
The new Home Bargains at The Stack Retail Park is under construction
The new Home Bargains at The Stack Retail Park is under construction. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

New Home Bargains and Greggs outlets in Dundee could be open before the end of the year.

The stores are currently under construction at The Stack Retail Park in Lochee.

And it has now emerged that the buildings are on track for completion within weeks.

It comes as Home Bargains has been given the green light by councillors to include a cafe at the new store – thought to be one of the biggest outlets from the brand in Scotland.

The new Home Bargains at The Stack Retail Park in Dundee
The new Home Bargains is thought to be one of the biggest in Scotland. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
The Home Bargains construction site at The Stack. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

Home Bargains is replacing the old Odeon cinema, which was demolished last year.

The retailer will move into the unit and vacate its existing, smaller premises elsewhere in the retail park.

Dundee’s first drive-thru Greggs outlet is being built just yards away at the entrance to The Stack Retail Park – on the site of a former petrol station.

New Dundee Home Bargains and Greggs timescales

Speaking at the site on Thursday, Anthony McLaughlin – project manager for contractor Luddon Construction – revealed more about the timescales for both projects.

He told The Courier: “The Home Bargains project is running ahead of schedule.

“We were originally due to finish construction in August but it now looks like it will be the end of July.

Anthony McLaughlin from Luddon Construction at the site of the new Home Bargains in Dundee
Anthony McLaughlin from Luddon Construction. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.

“Then Home Bargains will come in and do the fit-out, so it should officially open in November.”

He added: “We’re aiming to finish the construction of Greggs in the next two to three weeks.

“Greggs are aiming to open it by the end of August.”

Aldi granted booze expansion for new Dundee store

Elsewhere in the city, councillors have approved a request by Aldi to have a larger than planned alcohol sales area in its new store on Tom Johnston Road, near Broughty Ferry.

The retailer applied for a change to its licence to expand the area by about 25%.

Licensing lawyer Caroline Loudon, who was representing Aldi at a licensing board meeting on Thursday, said the plans would allow for “new chiller units” to be built at the store.

The designs are part of Aldi’s new Project Fresh supermarkets, which are designed to have more space for different ranges, including alcohol.

Aldi has previously confirmed it intends on opening the new outlet, near Sainsbury’s, in autumn 2024.

More from The Courier

Dundee United's Paul Watson, Jamie Robson and Frederic Frans applaud the fans at full time
Former Dundee United defender announces retirement — and immediately lands coaching role
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre.
Xplore Dundee strike over as staff accept pay offer
First Minister Humza Yousaf in shirt sleeves, seated at a polished table as he reads through papers in front of him. The image was taken as he prepared for his speech to the SNP independence convention in the Caird Hall, Dundee.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf is only deceiving himself and his shrinking band of supporters
Dundee managing director John Nelms.
Dundee fan group Dee4Life reveal 'significant distance' remains in bid for board rep after…
Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan missed parts of last season through injury. Image: SNS.
Increased competition in attacking areas at Raith Rovers keeps Jamie Gullan 'on his toes'
We admired the swan latte art. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson.
Dundee Restaurant Week: Check out the tasty £7 deal at EH9 Espresso
CR0042927 Jamie Ross. Stock. Fishing. Gourdon, Aberdeenshire. Monday 15th May 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP scraps fishing ban plans in latest U-turn
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
NHS Tayside blamed junior staff for disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel's poor performance
Siblings Gill Murray, David Adamson and Dawn Macfarlane, whose family's ledger was stolen in Blairgowrie
Perthshire family's shock as thieves take cars and 'irreplaceable' family heirloom
Lisa Cairns, who is missing in Naples
Family 'extremely worried' for Dundee woman, 44, missing in Italy