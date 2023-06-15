Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant

For the second year running, the celebrity chef will cook up a storm at The GWCT Scottish Game Fair - here's how to win lunch for four people.

By Maria Gran
Nick Nairn will be cooking over an open fire again this year at The GWCT Scottish Game Fair. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Following last year’s success at The GWCT Scottish Game Fair at Scone Palace, Nick Nairn will be back with his pop-up Riverside Restaurant.

The 64-year-old restaurateur is going even bigger this time around with 300 covers for breakfast and lunch, doubling the capacity from last year.

Sitting on the banks of the River Tay by Scone Palace, the VIP dining experience showcases the best of Scottish produce and game.

Collaborating with chef Cai Ap Bryn of Game & Flames yet again, Nick isn’t worried about the task at hand.

“It’s slightly less scary than last year,” he says.

“The first one is always a bit of an unknown and you don’t know what you’re dealing with.

Nick Nairn wearing a chef's jacket outside pop-up Riverside Restaurant at the Scottish Game Fair.
Nick Nairn outside his Riverside Restaurant at last year’s Scottish Game Fair. Image: Sandy Young Photography

“We learned quite a bit from last year, so we’ll do it a bit differently, but other than that it’s the same line-up.”

What’s on the menu at Nick Nairn’s Game Fair restaurant?

Taking centre stage on the game fair two-course lunch menu is, of course, game.

The lunch menu boasts venison shoulder croquettes with spicy tomato compote and aioli, and cod fillet cooked over open flame with fire baked potato, wilted greens and shrimp and chive butter. The star of the show is haunch of roe venison with vegetables, flame roasted potatoes, red cabbage ketchup and game gravy.

Desserts include Nick’s chocolate pot, orange almond cake and raspberry ripple ice cream.

Lunch including entry to the fair costs £120 per person. Find out how to win lunch and entry for four people at the bottom of the page.

Breakfast with entry costs £50 and the menu includes full Scottish breakfast, overnight oats with Nick’s honey, malt whisky sultanas and raspberries, morning rolls and pastries.

“There’s something special about cooking over an open fire and it’s a relatively new thing for me,” says the chef.

Nick Nairn in a chef's jacket standing in front of a large signpost at the Scottish Game Fair.
Celebrity chef Nick Nairn loves attending The GWCT Scottish Game Fair. Image: Sandy Young Photography

“Last year was the first time I’d done it, and it imparts a unique smoky flavour which is delicious.

“It’s smoked over oak kindling and there’s a wee art to it. I’m getting excited now!”

Game is ‘fully sustainable’

Nick is looking forward to showcasing roe venison in the Riverside Restaurant as it’s an ingredient right on his doorstep.

Living between Bridge of Allan and Port of Menteith – where his restaurant and cook school are situated – he sees deer all the time. And he knows what happens if there are too many of them running around.

“You get protestors against game, but actually it’s a carefully managed thing,” he says.

“If you just left the deer population, they would multiply and eat all the available food. When you get barren, you get disease and all these horrendous things happen.

“So, it’s fully sustainable and a byproduct of keeping the population down.”

Nick Nairn inside a pop-up restaurant in a marquee talking to diners.
The Riverside Restaurant was a hit last year, and Nick expects this year to be even more popular. Image: Sandy Young Photography

The deer is just some of “the abundance of fabulous produce” Scotland has to offer according to the restaurateur.

Some of it, he actually grows in his very own polytunnel. From salad and herbs to fruit and vegetables, lots of it ends up in his restaurant.

He also plans to take home-grown veg along to the Scottish Game Fair.

Nick says: “I’m not exactly sure how it will find it’s way onto the plate yet, but it will.

“Salad production is down to sun, heat and water. Some stuff I planted I thought was going to take six weeks, but it’s going to be ready in a month.

“I’m reserving the right to see and a couple of days before I’ll be able to make a decision.”

Busy times ahead for Nick Nairn

Amidst preparing for the pop-up, the celebrity chef has had his hands full. Two years ago, his Port of Menteith cook school flooded and Bridge of Allan restaurant was destroyed by a fire.

Alongside wife and business partner Julia it’s been a busy year preparing the restaurant for reopening on July 14, and the cook school for reopening in August.

As if that wasn’t enough, he is also starting his own butchery business to supply meat and fish to his restaurants in an effort to keep costs down.

Nick Nairn shooting at the Scottish Game Fair.
Nick likes to do more than just cook at the game fair. Image: Sandy Young Photography

But for now, he has the Scottish Game Fair to look forward to – as he always does.

“It’s a sociable occasion and I do spend most of my time talking to and meeting people I haven’t seen for a while,” Nick says.

“I love wandering around looking at different things, like a nice jacket that I don’t need but I’ll probably buy anyway.

“And I’m looking forward to serving some really good food to some nice folks.”

How to win lunch for four at the Scottish Game Fair

Win entry to The GWCT Scottish Game Fair and lunch in Nick Nairn’s Riverside Restaurant for four people on Sunday July 2.

To be in our prize draw, e-mail pjcompetitions@ajl.co.uk with the subject heading “GWCT Scottish Game Fair” with your full name, address and postcode, contact phone number, and date of birth by Friday June 16 at 9am. See full terms and conditions.

