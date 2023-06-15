Lorry driver ‘menace’ was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lorry driver ‘menace’ was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive offence

A sheriff told the serial drink-driver he is concerned he will kill someone.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kevin Fraser.
Kevin Fraser.

A drink-driving lorry driver was caught more than six times over the legal limit after workers at Leven’s Diageo site raised the alarm.

Kevin Fraser appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving the HGV after consuming excess alcohol (139mics/ 22) in the town’s Banbeath Road on Monday, June 12.

Sheriff Alastair Brown pointed out it was the fifth time Fraser had committed such an offence and warned him there is a “significant possibility of a prison sentence”.

The sheriff told 41-year-old Fraser: “You clearly have a drink problem.

“My concern is that if you drive with any alcohol in your body and particularly when near seven times the limit, you will kill someone.

“It’s bad enough in a car but in an HGV you are a menace to anyone else on the road.”

Concerned Diageo workers

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Barr told the court Fraser was driving a HGV into the Diageo secure compound in Leven for a drop-off at the warehouse at around 12:30pm on June 12.

Employees noticed Fraser’s slurred speech, that his breath smelled of alcohol and that he was swaying.

Fraser was caught at the Diageo plant drink-driving for the sixth time.

The fiscal depute said: “Once the vehicle was unloaded (a worker) saw the accused come back into the driver’s seat and drive off towards the main gate of the compound.

“Due to suspicions, he alerted a supervisor to contact the police”.

Police arrived and asked Fraser to exit the vehicle before carrying out roadside procedures.

Previous offending

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said Fraser had been “out of trouble” but that his criminal record places him in a position of “real jeopardy”.

The solicitor asked for his client, of Murray Road, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, to be admitted to bail.

Mr McCafferty said: “He is the breadwinner for the family and has lost that and is going to have to do something”.

The court heard Fraser has served prison time in England for previous convictions, including a short term for driving while disqualified.

Kevin Fraser.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence on Fraser until August 1 to obtain background reports and banned him from driving meantime.

The sheriff said: “You must not drive. You have a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified.

“I routinely send people to prison for 12 months for second offences of driving while disqualified”.

Sheriff Brown told Fraser it will help him to “get help immediately” for his alcohol issues, adding: “This is the fifth time you have committed this offence.

“I usually think in terms of prison after three times”.

Fraser was released from custody and ordained to appear for sentencing.

