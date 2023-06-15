Lorry driver ‘menace’ was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive offence

A drink-driving lorry driver was caught more than six times over the legal limit after workers at Leven’s Diageo site raised the alarm.

Kevin Fraser appeared from custody at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to admit driving the HGV after consuming excess alcohol (139mics/ 22) in the town’s Banbeath Road on Monday, June 12.

Sheriff Alastair Brown pointed out it was the fifth time Fraser had committed such an offence and warned him there is a “significant possibility of a prison sentence”.

The sheriff told 41-year-old Fraser: “You clearly have a drink problem.

“My concern is that if you drive with any alcohol in your body and particularly when near seven times the limit, you will kill someone.

“It’s bad enough in a car but in an HGV you are a menace to anyone else on the road.”

Concerned Diageo workers

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Barr told the court Fraser was driving a HGV into the Diageo secure compound in Leven for a drop-off at the warehouse at around 12:30pm on June 12.

Employees noticed Fraser’s slurred speech, that his breath smelled of alcohol and that he was swaying.

The fiscal depute said: “Once the vehicle was unloaded (a worker) saw the accused come back into the driver’s seat and drive off towards the main gate of the compound.

“Due to suspicions, he alerted a supervisor to contact the police”.

Police arrived and asked Fraser to exit the vehicle before carrying out roadside procedures.

Previous offending

Defence lawyer Iain McCafferty said Fraser had been “out of trouble” but that his criminal record places him in a position of “real jeopardy”.

The solicitor asked for his client, of Murray Road, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, to be admitted to bail.

Mr McCafferty said: “He is the breadwinner for the family and has lost that and is going to have to do something”.

The court heard Fraser has served prison time in England for previous convictions, including a short term for driving while disqualified.

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence on Fraser until August 1 to obtain background reports and banned him from driving meantime.

The sheriff said: “You must not drive. You have a previous conviction for driving whilst disqualified.

“I routinely send people to prison for 12 months for second offences of driving while disqualified”.

Sheriff Brown told Fraser it will help him to “get help immediately” for his alcohol issues, adding: “This is the fifth time you have committed this offence.

“I usually think in terms of prison after three times”.

Fraser was released from custody and ordained to appear for sentencing.

