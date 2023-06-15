Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee

Dundee starlet - currently on duty with Scotland under-21s - is bullish about Dundee's prospects in the Premiership.

By Mark Walker
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee star Lyall Cameron is with the Scotland under-21s in Spain. Image: SNS.

Dundee treble winner Lyall Cameron insists the Dens Park side are aiming far higher than to merely escape the drop under new boss Tony Docherty.

And the Scotland under-21s new boy revealed he was on the brink of giving up on his dream last season before he transformed his career.

Cameron could make his first appearance for Scot Gemmill’s young Scots on Thursday in a friendly against Norway in Spain and is viewed as one of the most exciting prospects to come out of the Tayside club for years after winning a unique trio of awards.

He became the first ever player in Dundee’s history to win their Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards.

Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young
Lyall Cameron is the first Dundee player to win the three main prizes at the DSA Player of the Year awards. Image: David Young

But the 20-year-old admitted he was unhappy for the first half of the season after Gary Bowyer only used him as a bit-part player – until a change of fortunes in a Scottish Cup tie at St Mirren.

Cameron, who has pledged his future to Dundee, said: “It was certainly an eventful season! I had a rough start because I didn’t even get much game time, but I stuck at it, had a few words with the manager and he finally put me in and I kept my spot.

“The turning point for me was when we played St Mirren in the cup and I was meant to be starting, but the manager changed his mind and I was on the bench.

“But there were a couple of early injuries and I got on, played well and was in the team from then on.

“I’m the first ever player at Dundee to win all three awards so that was a nice way to end the season.

“I was top scorer but I was actually frustrated with 14 goals because I feel I would have got a lot more if I had played the first half of the season too. I think I could have easily have got 20.

“At the start of the season, I wasn’t getting any games and I was in the last year of my contract.

“It could have gone one of two ways.

“For a while for me, it wasn’t going well, I wasn’t playing, I was frustrated and thinking about going on loan again or doing something else.

“But I just thought: ‘You know what? I am good enough to be here.'”

Cameron, who was tracked by Hearts before penning his new deal at Dens, now can’t wait to work with new boss Docherty.

He said: I’m looking forward to working with the new manager after the previous one left.

“It’s the Dundee way, isn’t it! I think he got announced as Manager of the Year one day and he was sacked the next day. It was a weird situation.

“But we have got to back the new manager. He’s got a lot of experience and I’ve heard good things about him.

New Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
Tony Docherty: Lyall Cameron can’t wait to work with new Dundee manager. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS

“I’ve not spoken to him since he came in. He’s renowned as a really good coach so we are looking forward to it.

“I have a good feeling about next season. Clubs always go in and say they just want to survive and have low ambitions, but I don’t see why we shouldn’t aim higher.

“I’d rather go into the season with confidence and aspirations rather than all this let’s not relegated stuff.

“We have to win our home games against teams in the bottom six and if you do that you can go on to have a decent enough season.

“The Premiership will be very different because it will be harder to break teams down, but you get more time on the ball, whereas in the Championship, at places like Arbroath and Morton you are just getting hounded by everyone, everywhere!

“So I’m looking forward to a new challenge and I am hoping it will maybe suit my game better too.”

