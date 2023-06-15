Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park

A sheriff called Cody Craig an "absolute disgrace" to his club and said pyrotechnics were "the scourge of Scottish football".

By Jamie Buchan
Cody Craig.
Cody Craig.

A drunken Caley Thistle fan who fought with police and tried to smuggle fireworks into McDiarmid Park has been handed a year-long football ban.

Cody Craig travelled from Inverness to Perth for last year’s Scottish Premiership play-offs.

He was searched by police who found two pyrotechnics tucked into his trousers.

The 18-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a female police officer, behaving in a threatening or abusive way and trying to take banned items into a football game on May 23 2022.

Sheriff David Hall called him an “absolute disgrace” to his club and said pyrotechnics were “the scourge of Scottish football”.

‘Just you watch’

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court: “This happened at turnstiles five to seven at the main stand.

“There were a large number of supporters in attendance for this game.”

She said: “At about 7.15pm, the accused approached a security guard and attempted to ender the stadium.

“Entry was refused due to his level of intoxication.

“The accused became angry and the security officer alerted police.

“She believed he may cause difficulties for the match.

“And she also suspected that he may be in possession of pyrotechnics.”

St Johnstone fans during the vital play-off match. A sheriff called pyrotechnics a ‘scourge’. Image: SNS

The prosecutor said police officers approached Craig and saw he was “extremely intoxicated.”

Craig told them: “Just you watch. I’ll be back.”

Ms Robertson said: “The accused was told not to make threats.

“Officers then took hold of him in an effort to walk him away from the area.

“He was searched and two pyrotechnic devices were found in the waistband of his trousers.”

The offence happened at McDiarmid Park..

The court heard Craig became “agitated” and punched PC Ashleigh Duncan twice to the head.

“She was uninjured,” the fiscal depute said. “The accused was restrained and handcuffed.

“Because of his behaviour, he was placed in leg restraints and put in the back of a police vehicle.”

‘An absolute disgrace’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “I suspect he’s going to miss quite a few football games because of this.”

Sheriff David Hall told Craig: “This type of behaviour is simply unacceptable.

“You claim to be a supporter of Inverness Caledonian but you are an absolute disgrace to them and the club.

“You had pyrotechnics on your person – they are the scourge of Scottish football.

“You are very close to receiving a custodial sentence.”

Shaun Rooney with the St Johnstone fans.
Shaun Rooney with the St Johnstone fans after their play-off win. Image: SNS.

Craig, of Parkfield View, Inverness, was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to engage with alcohol abuse courses.

He must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Craig was also banned from attending any UK matches, or any international games involving Scottish, Welsh or English professional clubs, for one year.

St Johnstone retained their Premiership place with a 4-0 victory over Inverness Caley in the second leg match, having drawn the first tie 1-1.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from The Courier

A9 roadworks at Luncarty.
A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow set to end early after major delays for drivers
The Snug Bar in Dundee has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 for copyright infringement.
Dundee pub ordered to pay Sky £10,000 after illegal broadcast ruling
Lyall Cameron has agreed a new deal with Dundee. Image: SNS.
Lyall Cameron: Premiership surival not enough for Dundee
Kevin Fraser.
Lorry driver 'menace' was six times limit at Fife Diageo site in FIFTH drink-drive…
Nick Nairn returns to Scottish Game Fair in Scone with fine dining pop-up restaurant
Reece Smith.
Victim scarred for life after ‘lawless’ knife fight at Dundee multi
Phil Taylor, Lemmy and Brian Robertson before the band hit the road for Scotland in 1983. Image: Shutterstock.
The drinks flowed when Lemmy and Motörhead took their Dundee fans on tour
The old Friockheim police office is to become a holiday home. Image: Google Maps
Holiday home go-ahead for former Angus village police station
An exterior picture of Dundee Rep Theatre.
Dundee Rep rebounds from 'significant impact' of Covid pandemic
St Fillan's Church, Aberdour
Two historic Fife churches could be spared the axe as year-long investigation concludes