Football ban for violent fan who tried to take fireworks into McDiarmid Park

A drunken Caley Thistle fan who fought with police and tried to smuggle fireworks into McDiarmid Park has been handed a year-long football ban.

Cody Craig travelled from Inverness to Perth for last year’s Scottish Premiership play-offs.

He was searched by police who found two pyrotechnics tucked into his trousers.

The 18-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted assaulting a female police officer, behaving in a threatening or abusive way and trying to take banned items into a football game on May 23 2022.

Sheriff David Hall called him an “absolute disgrace” to his club and said pyrotechnics were “the scourge of Scottish football”.

‘Just you watch’

Fiscal depute Amy Robertson told the court: “This happened at turnstiles five to seven at the main stand.

“There were a large number of supporters in attendance for this game.”

She said: “At about 7.15pm, the accused approached a security guard and attempted to ender the stadium.

“Entry was refused due to his level of intoxication.

“The accused became angry and the security officer alerted police.

“She believed he may cause difficulties for the match.

“And she also suspected that he may be in possession of pyrotechnics.”

The prosecutor said police officers approached Craig and saw he was “extremely intoxicated.”

Craig told them: “Just you watch. I’ll be back.”

Ms Robertson said: “The accused was told not to make threats.

“Officers then took hold of him in an effort to walk him away from the area.

“He was searched and two pyrotechnic devices were found in the waistband of his trousers.”

The court heard Craig became “agitated” and punched PC Ashleigh Duncan twice to the head.

“She was uninjured,” the fiscal depute said. “The accused was restrained and handcuffed.

“Because of his behaviour, he was placed in leg restraints and put in the back of a police vehicle.”

‘An absolute disgrace’

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “I suspect he’s going to miss quite a few football games because of this.”

Sheriff David Hall told Craig: “This type of behaviour is simply unacceptable.

“You claim to be a supporter of Inverness Caledonian but you are an absolute disgrace to them and the club.

“You had pyrotechnics on your person – they are the scourge of Scottish football.

“You are very close to receiving a custodial sentence.”

Craig, of Parkfield View, Inverness, was placed on supervision for two years and ordered to engage with alcohol abuse courses.

He must also carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Craig was also banned from attending any UK matches, or any international games involving Scottish, Welsh or English professional clubs, for one year.

St Johnstone retained their Premiership place with a 4-0 victory over Inverness Caley in the second leg match, having drawn the first tie 1-1.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.