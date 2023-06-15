Dundee pub ordered to pay Sky £10,000 after illegal broadcast ruling

A Dundee bar has been ordered to pay Sky £10,000 for illegally showing live matches without a licence.

The owners of The Snug on Church Street were hit with the five-figure fine after a ruling in favour of the broadcaster by the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

The bar was judged to have infringed the broadcast giant’s copyright by showing Sky Sports programmes without a licence.

In addition The Snug’s owners have also been ordered to pay interest fees as well as Sky’s court costs.

Sky was awarded a permanent interdict by the Court of Session, which prevents the licensee, and anyone acting on their behalf, from infringing Sky’s copyright by showing Sky programming without the correct commercial licence.

Due to pubs showing sport without a licence Sky has vowed to protect pubs who invest in legitimate subscriptions.

It said it will continue to visit hundreds of pubs and licensed premises reported to be showing Sky’s sports coverage illegally.

Sara Stewart, head of compliance at Sky Business, said: “Now more than ever it’s important to protect the investment of our customers.

“Businesses that show Sky Sports illegally can leave our legitimate Sky subscribers feeling short-changed.

“We actively visit thousands of pubs every season to monitor the games they are showing to help protect hardworking Sky customers who are unfairly losing business due to this illegal activity.

“Venues who continue to televise content in this way are breaking the law, and are at risk of being caught, which can result in licensees being ordered to pay significant damages and legal costs and/or losing their personal licence.”