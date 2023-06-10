Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty sets target to help Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan ‘flourish’ at Dens Park

Dark Blues boss is delighted club secured futures of talented youngsters this summer.

By George Cran
Dundee academy products Josh Mulligan (left) and Lyall Cameron will be working with new boss Tony Docherty (right) next season. Images: SNS.
Dundee academy products Josh Mulligan (left) and Lyall Cameron will be working with new boss Tony Docherty (right) next season. Images: SNS.

Tony Docherty says one of his key ambitions as Dundee manager is to help the club’s young talent “flourish” in dark blue.

If that means academy products eventually move on to bigger things after shining at Dens Park, he’d feel it was a job well done.

Two of the key signings made by Dundee this summer have not been fresh faces, but rather securing the futures of Lyall Cameron and Josh Mulligan.

Cameron’s breakthrough season last term saw him finish the campaign as the club’s top scorer in all competitions and become the first player to ever win the club’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year awards in the same season.

Mulligan, meanwhile, continued to impress in the Dundee first team, showing his versatility by playing in different positions across the league-winning campaign.

‘Massive appeal’

Docherty can’t wait to get onto the training pitch with the young duo.

Lyall Cameron celebrates as Dundee head for the Championship title. Image: PA.

“That excites me, that’s what I want this club to be,” Docherty said.

“Scott Robertson (U/18 coach) and Stephen Wright (head of academy) do a great job and I want that feeling of almost a conveyer belt of young talent.

“Cameron and Mulligan have just been called up to Scotland U/21s and you’ve got Max Anderson and Fin Robertson as talented young players as well.

“I want them to really flourish.

“But they’ll only do that if they’ve got the right type, good pros, beside them. As a staff we’ll work really hard to develop these players.

“But you’re starting from a level where they have real potential. They have shown that already but it’s about trying to get them to the next level.

“They are home grown and have an affinity with the fans. Fans identify with young, homegrown players.

Dundee academy products with the Championship trophy. Image: PA.

“They are also getting recognition nationally so we need to try to make them even better.

“It’s hugely exciting to come into that kind of environment where you have young, hungry and talented academy graduates.

“There are also more coming through and that’s a massive appeal as a manager.”

Ryan Jack

Mulligan has made 60 first-team appearances already in his short career and adding in loan spells at Cove Rangers and Peterhead sees him near 100 appearances.

Cameron is on 88 career appearances – 20 goals – with 43 for Dundee and the remaining 45 coming in loans to Peterhead and Montrose.

A full Premiership campaign, however, will be new to them.

Docherty, though, says first-team experience is vital and uses Ryan Jack, a player he helped develop at Aberdeen before going on to Rangers and Scotland, as the ideal yardstick.

Fotheringham challenges Ryan Jack on Saturday. Image: SNS

The Dundee boss added: “For me, Ryan Jack is a perfect example.

“We always thought when we went into Aberdeen that it was important for him to get games – get 50 games, get 100 games under your belt and then the world is your oyster.

“They are showing real potential and under myself and my staff we’ll try to realise and develop that potential.

“If they then become saleable assets then that’s brilliant for Dundee Football Club.

“I love to be in the position where you shake their hand when they have done the business for your club and then moving onto better things with everyone’s blessing.

“That’s the scenario you want and it hugely excites me about coming in here.”

