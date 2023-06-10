St Andrews road safety barrier still not replaced almost a year after crash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A road safety barrier in the centre of St Andrews has still not been replaced almost a year after it was destroyed in a crash.

The metal barrier outside Molly Malone’s was struck by a car last August.

And the accident left it bent, with bits of metal protruding into the road and pavement.

Fife Council officials temporarily replaced it with a red plastic fence while a permanent fix could be created.

But 10 months on, there is still no sign of the new structure.

St Andrews Conservative councillor Robin Lawson fears plastic would offer little protection to pedestrians in the event of another accident.

And he is calling for a new metal replacement to be put in place as soon as possible.

The fence in question sits next to a roundabout on the corner of Market Street and City Road.

Vehicles could mount kerbs

Mr Lawson said he was told by the council there was a delay in receiving spare metal sections for the barrier.

They are not kept in Fife due to a lack of storage space, he said.

He added: “The safety barriers at the roundabout are important in protecting pedestrians from vehicles which could otherwise mount the kerbs and cause injury.

“The fact the barriers outside Molly Malones have been badly damaged shows how necessary they are.

“The barriers on the other side of the road have also been bent by vehicles and should also be replaced.”

Supply issues affecting replacement

The councillor said: “Fife Council has a very good purchasing policy of sourcing where possible from within Fife.

“My colleagues in central Fife wards tell me there are a number of steel fabrication shops which would be able to make safety barriers so I am at a loss to understand why it is taking so long to replace the ones outside Molly Malones.

“The plastic barriers are not only unsightly, but they offer scant protection to pedestrians.”

Bill Liddle, the council’s road safety manager, confirmed the barriers are to be replaced.

He said: “We need to use a specialist manufacturer for this type of pedestrian barrier.

“They have been affected by supply issues affecting all industries at the moment, which is why it’s taking longer to complete.”