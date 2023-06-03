Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Major boost for Dundee after securing future of talented youngster Josh Mulligan as he explains ‘easy decision’

Scotland U/21 international is the latest Dee to put pen to paper on an extended contract

By George Cran
Josh Mulligan enjoys his first league goal for Dundee.
Dundee have secured the future of talented youngster Josh Mulligan.

It is a major boost for the Dark Blues, who have moved quickly to sign up their key players since the arrival of new boss Tony Docherty.

The Scotland U/21 international has made himself an important part of the Dundee side over the past year and has been the subject of interest from other clubs.

However, the Premiership new boys have kept their man after the 20-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year extension.

Josh Mulligan takes on Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.

Mulligan is a product of the Dundee academy system and came to prominence at the end of their previous top-flight campaign, scoring three goals on his return from loan at Peterhead.

Now, after an anxious wait for fans, the Dundonian will be back in the Premiership in dark blue once more.

‘Easy decision’

He told the club website: “It is a great feeling being able to extend my contract with Dundee Football Club.

“I am delighted to continue the chance to improve and learn on and off the pitch for this club and have the privilege to wear the shirt this season.

“This club has been a massive part of my life since a young age and it was an easy decision where I wanted to play.

“Last season was an unbelievable experience to be heavily involved in a title-winning team, it’s something I’ll never forget and will cherish these memories for life.

“This has just made me even more hungry and determined for the season ahead to keep proving to myself and to the Dundee fans who have supported me and made my first few years in first-team football so enjoyable.

“It will be a challenge as the Premiership is a tough league but it’s one I’m excited for and ready to give everything I have.”

Mulligan joins fellow academy graduates Harry Sharp and Lyall Cameron in signing new two-year deals this summer.

Lee Ashcroft, Adam Legzdins and Cammy Kerr are also signed up as contract discussions go on with the rest of the squad.

And St Mirren defender Joe Shaughnessy, formerly of St Johnstone and Aberdeen, became Docherty’s first signing as Dundee manager on Friday.

