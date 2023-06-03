Hundreds of homes hit by power cut in Errol

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hundreds of people are currently without electricity in Errol.

Scottish & Southern Electricity Network (SSEN) reported the outage in the area at around 11.30am on Saturday.

According to the network’s power track website, around 845 customers have been affected by the power cut.

A spokesperson for SSE said: “The engineers are due to arrive at 12:15pm.

“We have had customers call in to say that a pole box has exploded. Automatically they emit themselves straight away so there’ll be no further damage.

“The engineers will replace the pole box. If the pole is damaged we might have to replace that but nine times out of 10 we don’t have to do that.

“As expected, power should be restored by 2:30pm.

“There may be a slight delay but by that point the majority of customers will be back on and there’ll be a small proportion of customers still off.”

