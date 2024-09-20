Man, 85, fighting for his life after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry

An 85-year-old man is fighting for his life after a crash in Kinross-shire involving a car and lorry.

Officers were called to the A977 near Blairingone at 5pm on Thursday following a crash between a red Ford Fiesta and a white DAF lorry.

The driver of the Fiesta was taken to hospital and remains in critical condition.

The road was closed for around six hours after the collision.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or believes they saw either of the vehicles involved beforehand, to please get in touch.

“I would also urge anyone with dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland quoting incident number 2752 of Thursday.