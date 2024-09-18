How many of these Dundee bars did you used to drink in?

Fancy a pint?

In this time warp photo gallery we take a look back at pubs in Dundee where many readers will remember drinking over the years.

Some have stood the test of time while many have been demolished.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied and interesting selection of photographs of some bygone boozers.

Some of these photographs of Dundee bars have not been seen for years.

The Happyhillock Tavern

The Happyhillock Tavern in Linfield Street in December 1957.

There was a new look including disco lighting in the lounge and a name change in May 1988 when Jim and Eleanor McLaren took charge.

The Croft opened for business with Harp Lager, McEwan’s Export, Tartan Special, Autumn Gold Cider and Guinness being served behind the bar.

Claverhouse Bar

The Claverhouse Bar on Old Glamis Road in November 1959.

The reduction in beer duty lowered the price of a pint to one shilling and 10 pence.

The building was originally built as a home for the manager of the old Claverhouse Bleach Works and served as a pub before closing in 2006.

The Admiral

The Admiral has been at the heart of the community for decades.

The pub was next to Sandy’s Store on Camperdown Road in September 1963.

The Admiral became popular for bar lunches and live music on Friday and Saturday.

Bayview Bar

A few customers enjoying a drink in the Bayview Bar in Menzieshill in September 1967.

Kyle Falconer’s cousin used to own the pub and legend has it that his band The View used to rehearse for 12 hours a day in the Bayview Bar – hence the name.

The Earn Crescent bar was taken over by new management in 2023.

Old Bank Bar

The Old Bank Bar in Murraygate was famous for its seafood dishes.

The British Linen Bank, Paul and Matthew stationers and True Rest Furniture are also visible alongside the pub, which eventually closed down in 1968.

Its name lives on today in Reform Street.

The Jimmy Shand

The Jimmy Shand in Menzieshill was named after the famous musician who officially opened the pub in Dickson Avenue in 1968.

The former miner went on to become known as the King of Scottish Dance Music whose recordings sold by the million as he enjoyed worldwide success.

The pub was demolished to make way for housing after closing in 2011.

The Drum

The Drum public house was in Dock Street.

In 1974 a pint of beer would have cost 22½p at the bar.

There is little information about the pub – does anyone remember this place?

The Pleasance Bar

It’s 1980 and the sounds of puggy machines were being replaced by the explosions and beeps of Space Invaders in the Pleasance Bar, at 20p a throw.

The growth in home gaming in subsequent years saw the novelty of pub games swing back to traditional ones.

The pub, in Lochee Road, was demolished in 1994.

The Windmill Bar

The Windmill Bar stood in Ann Street for 200 years and was an isolated survivor from the old Hilltown, which was known as Rotten Row.

In the early days the pub was supposed to have brewed its own ale in the cellar.

The pub historically had a reputation for being “a bit rough” but peel back the layers and you would find a tight-knit and a welcoming community full of long-term friends.

The Arctic Bar

Regulars of the Arctic Bar were fighting to save the pub from demolition in 1992.

A 919-name petition was lodged opposing plans to knock down the pub and an adjoining restaurant and shop to make way for a new retail unit.

The pub is still standing in New Inn Entry today.

Powrie Bar

A busy scene in the Powrie Bar in Fintry in April 1996.

A fundraising campaign started to buy an electric wheelchair for 78-year-old regular Willie Connor, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Quiz and race nights and a sponsored walk were among the activities and £2,400 was raised to buy the chair to help Willie get on the move again.

Brannigans

Brannigans opened in the Cowgate in May 1998 at a cost of £3 million.

The pub was developed from old Kings Theatre and Dundee Pipe Band performed at the opening ceremony alongside lookalikes from Absolutely Fabulous.

Quite what “Patsy” and “Edina” made of it all was anyone’s guess.

It proved to be yet another short-lived venture and became home to the 900-capacity Deja Vu in August 2000, before the beat stopped pumping in 2016.

It is the final image in our picture gallery of bars in Dundee.

