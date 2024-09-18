How many of these Dundee bars did you used to drink in?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How many of these Dundee bars did you used to drink in?

We raise a glass to bars in Dundee, some of which are still open and some of which have called last orders. Ready for a Past Times pub crawl? Graeme Strachan
A barman pours a drink as people queue at the bar in a cocktail night at The Bread on Constitution Road in November 1990
A cocktail night at The Bread on Constitution Road in November 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a pint?

In this time warp photo gallery we take a look back at pubs in Dundee where many readers will remember drinking over the years.

Some have stood the test of time while many have been demolished.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied and interesting selection of photographs of some bygone boozers.

Grab yourself a cuppa (or a beer or a wine) and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs of Dundee bars have not been seen for years.

The Happyhillock Tavern

Exterior of the Happyhillock Tavern pub in Dundee
Exterior of the Happyhillock Tavern. Image: DC Thomson.

The Happyhillock Tavern in Linfield Street in December 1957.

There was a new look including disco lighting in the lounge and a name change in May 1988 when Jim and Eleanor McLaren took charge.

The Croft opened for business with Harp Lager, McEwan’s Export, Tartan Special, Autumn Gold Cider and Guinness being served behind the bar.

Claverhouse Bar

the outside of Claverhouse Bar in 1959.
Claverhouse Bar in 1959. Image: DC Thomson.

The Claverhouse Bar on Old Glamis Road in November 1959.

The reduction in beer duty lowered the price of a pint to one shilling and 10 pence.

The building was originally built as a home for the manager of the old Claverhouse Bleach Works and served as a pub before closing in 2006.

The Admiral

The Admiral pub in September 1963, which sits next to a convenience store
The Admiral pub in September 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

The Admiral has been at the heart of the community for decades.

The pub was next to Sandy’s Store on Camperdown Road in September 1963.

The Admiral became popular for bar lunches and live music on Friday and Saturday.

Bayview Bar

Two men stand at the bar, with the barman behind it, in the The Bayview Bar
The Bayview Bar with regulars alongside the barman. Image: DC Thomson.

A few customers enjoying a drink in the Bayview Bar in Menzieshill in September 1967.

Kyle Falconer’s cousin used to own the pub and legend has it that his band The View used to rehearse for 12 hours a day in the Bayview Bar – hence the name.

The Earn Crescent bar was taken over by new management in 2023.

Old Bank Bar

cars parked on the street outside Dundee pub The Old Bank Bar
The Old Bank Bar in Murraygate in May 1968. Image: DC Thomson.

The Old Bank Bar in Murraygate was famous for its seafood dishes.

The British Linen Bank, Paul and Matthew stationers and True Rest Furniture are also visible alongside the pub, which eventually closed down in 1968.

Its name lives on today in Reform Street.

The Jimmy Shand

The Jimmy Shand in Dickson Avenue in 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

The Jimmy Shand in Menzieshill was named after the famous musician who officially opened the pub in Dickson Avenue in 1968.

The former miner went on to become known as the King of Scottish Dance Music whose recordings sold by the million as he enjoyed worldwide success.

The pub was demolished to make way for housing after closing in 2011.

The Drum

the exterior of the Drum in 1974
The Drum in February 1974. Image: DC Thomson.

The Drum public house was in Dock Street.

In 1974 a pint of beer would have cost 22½p at the bar.

There is little information about the pub – does anyone remember this place?

The Pleasance Bar

A table electronic game keeps two people amused.
A table electronic game keeps this pair amused. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s 1980 and the sounds of puggy machines were being replaced by the explosions and beeps of Space Invaders in the Pleasance Bar, at 20p a throw.

The growth in home gaming in subsequent years saw the novelty of pub games swing back to traditional ones.

The pub, in Lochee Road, was demolished in 1994.

The Windmill Bar

regulars stand by the bar and one man sits at a table in The Windmill Bar in the Hilltown in April 1982.
The Windmill Bar in the Hilltown in April 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

The Windmill Bar stood in Ann Street for 200 years and was an isolated survivor from the old Hilltown, which was known as Rotten Row.

In the early days the pub was supposed to have brewed its own ale in the cellar.

The pub historically had a reputation for being “a bit rough” but peel back the layers and you would find a tight-knit and a welcoming community full of long-term friends.

The Arctic Bar

Gordon Bruce, mine host, and regulars with the petition.
Gordon Bruce, mine host of the Arctic Bar, and regulars with the petition. Image: DC Thomson.

Regulars of the Arctic Bar were fighting to save the pub from demolition in 1992.

A 919-name petition was lodged opposing plans to knock down the pub and an adjoining restaurant and shop to make way for a new retail unit.

The pub is still standing in New Inn Entry today.

Powrie Bar

People seated and standing, with a man preparing to play a shot at the pool table.
The Powrie Bar main room with pool table. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene in the Powrie Bar in Fintry in April 1996.

A fundraising campaign started to buy an electric wheelchair for 78-year-old regular Willie Connor, who was suffering from Alzheimer’s Disease.

Quiz and race nights and a sponsored walk were among the activities and £2,400 was raised to buy the chair to help Willie get on the move again.

Brannigans

Absolutely Fabulous lookalikes beside a pipe band leader outside Brannigans bar in Dundee
Brannigans pub opening in 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Brannigans opened in the Cowgate in May 1998 at a cost of £3 million.

The pub was developed from old Kings Theatre and Dundee Pipe Band performed at the opening ceremony alongside lookalikes from Absolutely Fabulous.

Quite what “Patsy” and “Edina” made of it all was anyone’s guess.

It proved to be yet another short-lived venture and became home to the 900-capacity Deja Vu in August 2000, before the beat stopped pumping in 2016.

It is the final image in our picture gallery of bars in Dundee.

Did our pictorial trip down memory lane awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

