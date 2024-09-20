Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of ‘technical issues’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of ‘technical issues’

About 200 Stagecoach services have been cancelled or altered this month so far.

By Lindsey Hamilton
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Stagecoach buses in Tayside and Fife continue to be hit with "technical issues". Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Furious bus passengers have hit out at the latest raft of Stagecoach bus cancellations in Tayside in Fife due to “technical” issues or faults.

About 200 buses on more than 30 routes have either failed to operate or had their journeys cut short so far this month due to “technical” problems, according to posts by the operator on social media.

At least 10 services were affected on Friday morning alone, with Stagecoach apologising to passengers in a series of posts on X.

Stagecoach accused of ‘letting people down’ over bus cancellations

Responding to the cancellations, one passenger said: “Xplore in Dundee don’t seem to have the same ‘technical issues’.

“You are letting people down who have hospital appointments.”

Another said: “Beyond ridiculous now. You are providing no service.”

One other passenger wrote: “And so the cancellations continue.

“Can never rely on your timetables to service the public who want to get from A to B as advertised.”

stagecoach buses cancelled
A 39 Stagecoach bus in Errol. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

After being accused of playing “technical issues bingo” with passengers earlier this year, Stagecoach blamed inclement weather for causing many of the problems.

However, it has never provided a clear definition of what a “technical issue” is.

Stagecoach says it completes nearly 24,000 journeys in the region every week and “operates over 99% of the mileage” it is scheduled to.

Stagecoach says mechanical faults, punctures and door problems to blame for ‘technical’ issues

A spokesperson said: “The number of journeys we’re unable to operate is small but we understand this is of no comfort to customers impacted by non-running journeys.

“Although we are fully staffed, and have been for over 12 months, our vehicles can experience technical issues, which may be a mechanical fault, puncture, an issue with the doors etc.

“Often, one vehicle suffering a fault can affect multiple journeys, and although replacement vehicles are provided in the vast majority of cases, there can be a delay in getting them to where they need to be, causing services to be cancelled or delayed.”

The spokesperson added: “We’re investing heavily in vehicles to further improve our reliability, with over 47 brand new vehicles across the region this year and an additional 46 over the next two years.

“This is as well as investment in the current fleet, our engineering teams and apprentice programmes.”

A Stagecoach bus in Montrose. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson

It comes as the operator has been forced to apologise for leaving passengers stranded at bus stops on two routes in recent weeks, including on the 39 between Dundee and Perth, and the 73 Ninewells Hospital route.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan says he has heard concerns from residents about the reliability of the 73.

He raised it with the city council’s leader for parking and sustainable transport, who told Mr Duncan: “I discussed this matter with the director of (charity and campaigns group) Bus Users Scotland and he plans to deploy one of his team to monitor service 73 reliability in the next few months.

“They will produce a report for Stagecoach with their findings.”

