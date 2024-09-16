Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners ‘left stranded’ by 73 Ninewells bus

Bus operator Stagecoach has apologised after reports schoolkids and pensioners were left stranded due to overcrowding on a Ninewells Hospital bus.

A whistleblower told The Courier dozens of passengers had been unable to board the 73 service between Arbroath and Dundee last week because smaller single-deck vehicles were running on the route instead of the normal double-deckers.

It is claimed pupils travelling to school and pensioners were among those left at bus stops in Monifieth and Broughty Ferry because the buses were full by the time they arrived.

Passengers also complained to Stagecoach on X about 73 buses being full or cancelled.

A source described the situation as “madness” and said drivers were bearing the brunt of anger from passengers.

73 buses running ‘at around half capacity at peak times’

They said: “The 73 services have been running at around half capacity at peak times due to the lack of available large vehicles.

“The smaller Optare buses have been brought to fill the gaps and keep the service running.

“But it’s been madness all week and an embarrassment for the company.

“Large groups of young schoolchildren have been left stranded and abandoned at bus stops unable to get on.

“Drivers have had to continue past many stops as they don’t have any more room.

“The smaller buses may keep the service running as far as Stagecoach and its obligations to the regulators are concerned but it’s woefully inadequate and not good enough for customers.

“I’ve heard from many drivers who say they have had to apologise repeatedly to customers throughout the week.

“Maybe it’s time for Stagecoach to rethink how it maintains its fleet to ensure larger vehicles are available.”

It comes just days after passengers were also unable to board the 39 service between Dundee and Perth due to the buses being full.

Stagecoach sorry for capacity issues on 73 bus route

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We apologise to any customers who may have been affected by journeys on service 73 reaching capacity last week.

“Due to vehicle resource and to ensure the service continued to operate, we used a mix of both smaller vehicles and double-deckers on the route.

“From this week, we have arrangements in place to improve vehicle availability.”

The operator has faced a backlash over changes to services in Perthshire and Fife this year.

Stagecoach has also faced criticism for cancellations caused by “technical issues” on its services.