Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners ‘left stranded’ by 73 Ninewells bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners ‘left stranded’ by 73 Ninewells bus

"It's been madness all week and an embarrassment for the company."

By Neil Henderson
Smaller buses have been used on the 73 route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Smaller buses have been used on the 73 route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Bus operator Stagecoach has apologised after reports schoolkids and pensioners were left stranded due to overcrowding on a Ninewells Hospital bus.

A whistleblower told The Courier dozens of passengers had been unable to board the 73 service between Arbroath and Dundee last week because smaller single-deck vehicles were running on the route instead of the normal double-deckers.

It is claimed pupils travelling to school and pensioners were among those left at bus stops in Monifieth and Broughty Ferry because the buses were full by the time they arrived.

Passengers also complained to Stagecoach on X about 73 buses being full or cancelled.

A source described the situation as “madness” and said drivers were bearing the brunt of anger from passengers.

73 buses running ‘at around half capacity at peak times’

They said: “The 73 services have been running at around half capacity at peak times due to the lack of available large vehicles.

“The smaller Optare buses have been brought to fill the gaps and keep the service running.

“But it’s been madness all week and an embarrassment for the company.

“Large groups of young schoolchildren have been left stranded and abandoned at bus stops unable to get on.

“Drivers have had to continue past many stops as they don’t have any more room.

The 73A in Dundee City Centre.
A 73A bus in Dundee city centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The smaller buses may keep the service running as far as Stagecoach and its obligations to the regulators are concerned but it’s woefully inadequate and not good enough for customers.

“I’ve heard from many drivers who say they have had to apologise repeatedly to customers throughout the week.

“Maybe it’s time for Stagecoach to rethink how it maintains its fleet to ensure larger vehicles are available.”

It comes just days after passengers were also unable to board the 39 service between Dundee and Perth due to the buses being full.

Stagecoach sorry for capacity issues on 73 bus route

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We apologise to any customers who may have been affected by journeys on service 73 reaching capacity last week.

“Due to vehicle resource and to ensure the service continued to operate, we used a mix of both smaller vehicles and double-deckers on the route.

“From this week, we have arrangements in place to improve vehicle availability.”

The operator has faced a backlash over changes to services in Perthshire and Fife this year.

Stagecoach has also faced criticism for cancellations caused by “technical issues” on its services.

More from Dundee

The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark is fenced off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after 'appalling' vandalism
3
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
2
White Goose, Dundee
Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Dundee 'deviant' jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh accuses parole board and prison service of 'passing…
5
bill batchelor
Dundee's Western Gateway getting more houses - but where is promised school?
2
Dundee woman living with black mould
Dundee flat tenant with chronic lung disease has had enough of black-mould bedroom
5
Andrew Adamson
Dundee man stabbed pal 10 times in head with fork after Valium binge
Emergency services at the scene on Perth Road in Dundee.
Motorcyclist, 41, arrested after crash closes Perth Road in Dundee

Conversation