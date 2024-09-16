Don’t ignore the deadly risk of fire in your or your loved one’s home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home News Fife

Don’t ignore the deadly risk of fire in your or your loved one’s home

We want you, your family and the people you care for to be safe this winter.

In partnership with Fife Council
House on fire
Don't let fire ruin a life. Book a home fire safety visit today.

As winter approaches and brings with it colder weather, many of us will be heating our homes using gas or oil portable heaters or lighting candles in the darker nights. It is important to book a home fire safety visit.

It’s vital to remember these things pose a risk of fire, especially for the people in our communities living with vulnerabilities.

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership, alongside Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and the Fife Adult Support and Protection Committee, want to promote fire safety and make you aware what fire hazards could be present in your own home.

We also want to let you know how to book a vital fire safety visits and where to go for help and information on fire risks.

Who is at higher risk?

Older people in our communities or people who are living with vulnerabilities, including mental health challenges or who have substance use issues, are at higher risk of fires.

But we know that often, they may not always seek help themselves.

That’s why it’s important for family members, friends and professionals to recognise that and take action.

How is fire risk linked to adult support and protection?

In some cases, people at risk of harm due to fire are also experiencing other challenges. These issues can increase their vulnerability.

For example, someone with dementia may forget to turn off the stove, or someone struggling with substance misuse may use unsafe heating methods to stay warm.

Recognising these risks is a key part of protecting vulnerable adults.

What could increase the risk of fire in your home?

Hoarded house house after fire
Hoarding can significantly increase the risk of house fires.

Hoarding and clutter: homes with high levels of clutter or hoarding pose a serious fire risk. Clutter can act as fuel for fires and block access for emergency services. Hoarding may also be a sign of underlying mental health issues, which require additional support from social services.

Smoking materials: cigarettes and other smoking materials remain the number one cause of accidental fire deaths in Scotland. It’s important to look out for burn marks or signs of careless smoking. Ashtrays should always be used and emptied regularly.

Winter heating risks: some people may avoid using central heating to save money, but opting for heat sources which have a higher risk. If you are using fewer rooms to save on heating make sure there’s space around heaters, open fires and candles to reduce the risk of a fire in your home. Don’t sit too close and always remember to turn off portable heaters before going to bed.

Sarah Robertson from Scottish Fire and Rescue services explained the risks and said: “We know that some people will be using portable heaters to try and cut their fuel bills. And if you’re using portable heaters, our advice would be to keep them away from furniture, bedding or curtains and never use them for drying clothes.

“When using gas or oil portable heaters and solid fuel heating, you should ensure rooms are well ventilated. And always make sure you have working carbon monoxide and smoke alarms too to keep your home and family safe. There’s lots of useful information and advice on keeping safe when using all types of heaters and equipment.

hoarded living room
Fire safety visits can play a crucial role in pointing out potential risk factors related to fires.

Why is a home fire safety visit important?

A home fire safety visit offered by the SFRS can help reduce the risk of fire, especially for those living with vulnerabilities.

These free visits involve trained professionals assessing fire risks in the home and making recommendations on how to improve safety. During these visits, firefighters check for compliant fire alarms, educate residents on fire safety and discuss ways to reduce risks.

It’s crucial to spread awareness about these visits. And family members, neighbours and professionals who notice risks should can encourage or refer individuals for a home visit.

Where else do you go for help?

If you know someone who may be at risk of fire—whether it’s a family member, friend or someone you work with—take action today. Phone 0800 0731 999 text 80800 or visit SFRS to book a home fire safety visit.

You can also contact Fife Council’s Adult Protection Line on 01383 602200 to make a referral if you think an adult you know  may be at risk of harm, or go online to Fife Council’s website.

By working together as a community, we can reduce the risk of fire and protect the most vulnerable.

More from Fife

Police vans at Leven Bus Station.
Woman attacked on Leven bus by group of youths
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
2
Don't let fire ruin a life. Book a home fire safety visit today.
End of an era in St Andrews as final New Picture House screenings confirmed
2
armed police Kinglassie
Man, 37, arrested after armed police called to Fife house
Huge Tarantula discovered on Kirkcaldy street.
Huge tarantula found on Kirkcaldy street sparks fear among residents
The van was engulfed by flames.
Van left as black shell after 'fireball' blaze in Cowdenbeath
Dunfermline Sheriff Court exterior
Fife woman phoned friends to say 'I've done it again' after assaults on husband
How the new contemporary houses in St Andrews will look
Contemporary homes by award-winning architects approved for St Andrews conservation area
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Woman, 24, charged in connection with assault in Kirkcaldy town centre
Crail Airfield plans include an open-air museum.
Crail Airfield developers condemn 'shortsighted councillors and Nimby campaigners' after planning refusal
4

Conversation