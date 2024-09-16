Woman attacked on Leven bus by group of youths

A police investigation has been launched after a woman was attacked by a group of youths on a Leven bus.

Officers were called to the town’s bus station just after 7.30pm on Sunday.

At least two police vans were seen at the station close to the Farmfoods store at Shore Head.

Officers assisted the woman who did not need medical attention.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 7.35pm on Sunday police received a report of a group of youths assaulting a woman on a bus outside the Farmfoods shop in Shore Head, Leven.

“Officers attended and traced the woman, who did not require any medical attention.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”