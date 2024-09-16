Boy taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Dundee library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Boy taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Dundee library

Ardler Community Library has been closed following the incident.

By Andrew Robson
The Ardler Complex.
The Ardler Complex. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A boy has been taken to hospital after falling through a skylight at a Dundee library.

Emergency services were called to the Ardler Complex on Sunday night after reports a child had fallen from height.

It is understood he fell through a skylight on the roof of the building into the library.

The nature of the boy’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Ardler Community Library has been closed following the incident.

Boy taken to hospital after fall at Ardler Complex

Locals report seeing several police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene shortly after 9pm.

One man who lives on Turnberry Avenue said: “When I looked outside there were a couple of police cars outside the complex.

“I’ve heard that a young boy fell through a skylight.

“Obviously they shouldn’t be up there but I do hope they’re OK.”

The Ardler Complex
Ardler Community Library has been closed as a result of the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Another local reported seeing blue flashing lights at the community centre on Sunday night.

He said: “I wasn’t entirely sure what was going on but I heard that the council were up repairing the skylight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Sunday, we received a report that a child had fallen from height at a premises on Turnberry Avenue, Dundee.

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Ardler library closed after boy falls through skylight

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operators the building, said: “We can confirm that an incident took place but it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.

Ardler Community Library is currently closed and alternative provision is available at libraries across the city.”

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman has called for an investigation into the incident.

He told The Courier: “I express concern at this incident, an investigation must be carried out to find out what went on.

“I express my thoughts for the young boy and his family, I hope he makes a full recovery.

“I will be contacting senior officers at Dundee City Council about this matter.”

Conversation