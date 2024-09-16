Boy taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Dundee library

A boy has been taken to hospital after falling through a skylight at a Dundee library.

Emergency services were called to the Ardler Complex on Sunday night after reports a child had fallen from height.

It is understood he fell through a skylight on the roof of the building into the library.

The nature of the boy’s injuries has not been confirmed.

Ardler Community Library has been closed following the incident.

Boy taken to hospital after fall at Ardler Complex

Locals report seeing several police vehicles and an ambulance at the scene shortly after 9pm.

One man who lives on Turnberry Avenue said: “When I looked outside there were a couple of police cars outside the complex.

“I’ve heard that a young boy fell through a skylight.

“Obviously they shouldn’t be up there but I do hope they’re OK.”

Another local reported seeing blue flashing lights at the community centre on Sunday night.

He said: “I wasn’t entirely sure what was going on but I heard that the council were up repairing the skylight.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.55pm on Sunday, we received a report that a child had fallen from height at a premises on Turnberry Avenue, Dundee.

“The boy was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Ardler library closed after boy falls through skylight

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident.

A spokesperson for Leisure and Culture Dundee, which operators the building, said: “We can confirm that an incident took place but it would be inappropriate for us to comment further.

“Ardler Community Library is currently closed and alternative provision is available at libraries across the city.”

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman has called for an investigation into the incident.

He told The Courier: “I express concern at this incident, an investigation must be carried out to find out what went on.

“I express my thoughts for the young boy and his family, I hope he makes a full recovery.

“I will be contacting senior officers at Dundee City Council about this matter.”