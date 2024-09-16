Forfar carer banned after embezzling £3k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus & The Mearns

Forfar carer banned after embezzling £3k

A watchdog found Sarah Ali had "abused" her position of trust.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Sarah Ali at Forfar Sheriff Court.

A Forfar carer who “abused” her position of trust by embezzling £3,000 from a client has been banned from the profession.

Sarah Ali embezzled the money while working as a carer for a woman who lived in the town in 2022.

She initially lied to the woman about unexplained blank cheques, claiming they must have been HMRC payments.

But the carer later confessed to taking the money and paid back the full sum before police were contacted.

Ali was handed unpaid work as a direct alternative to custody after admitting the embezzlement at Forfar Sheriff Court earlier this year.

She has now been struck off as a carer by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC).

Forfar carer struck off after embezzling £3k from ‘vulnerable’ woman

A report by the watchdog said: “Although you were not working in a registerable social services role at the time of the offence, you were employed in an equivalent role as a private carer.

“You abused your position of trust and exploited a vulnerable individual you were employed to support.

“Being convicted of a crime of dishonesty, particularly while acting in a privileged position of trust, calls into question your values.

“Your conviction is of a serious nature, and it demonstrates you have engaged in dishonest behaviour which undermines trust in social services.

“Such behaviour is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration.

“Honesty and integrity are fundamental values of the social services profession, which have been breached by your actions.”

The SSSC report added there was a “risk” that similar behaviour could be repeated and that there were “significant public concerns” over the conduct.

