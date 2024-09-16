Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns

Temperatures are set to hit 22°C in Dundee as the city enjoys a period of “unseasonably warm” weather this week.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling will enjoy a return of summer conditions just days after the region had its first frost of the season.

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday predicts a dry day with plenty of sunshine across the east coast with 22°C in the likes of Dundee and parts of Angus.

Most other areas will enjoy highs of between 20°C and 21°C.

The forecaster says conditions will be “unseasonably warm in the afternoon with light southerly winds”.

The warmer spell will continue into Wednesday with temperatures in the high teens and low 20s for most.

Temperatures will then dip to the mid-teens for the end of the week with cloudier conditions, but the weather will still be much warmer than the near-freezing conditions experienced overnight at the end of last week.

Is the warmer spell an Indian summer?

Many may refer to warm and sunny weather in September as an Indian summer – particularly if it provides better conditions than in July and August.

But experts say an Indian summer mainly applies to a period of unseasonably warm and calm weather in October and November.

They also say warm spells in autumn are not uncommon – with temperatures reaching nearly 30°C in Kent, in the south of England, in October 2011.