Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Temperatures to hit 22°C in Dundee as summer weather returns

It comes just days after the first frost of the season.

By Neil Henderson
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Adam Watt, Olivia Watt and Gemma Lindsay enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry earlier this year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Temperatures are set to hit 22°C in Dundee as the city enjoys a period of “unseasonably warm” weather this week.

Tayside, Fife and Stirling will enjoy a return of summer conditions just days after the region had its first frost of the season.

The Met Office forecast for Tuesday predicts a dry day with plenty of sunshine across the east coast with 22°C in the likes of Dundee and parts of Angus.

Most other areas will enjoy highs of between 20°C and 21°C.

Visitors soaking up the sun in Monifieth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The forecaster says conditions will be “unseasonably warm in the afternoon with light southerly winds”.

The warmer spell will continue into Wednesday with temperatures in the high teens and low 20s for most.

Temperatures will then dip to the mid-teens for the end of the week with cloudier conditions, but the weather will still be much warmer than the near-freezing conditions experienced overnight at the end of last week.

Is the warmer spell an Indian summer?

Many may refer to warm and sunny weather in September as an Indian summer – particularly if it provides better conditions than in July and August.

But experts say an Indian summer mainly applies to a period of unseasonably warm and calm weather in October and November.

They also say warm spells in autumn are not uncommon – with temperatures reaching nearly 30°C in Kent, in the south of England, in October 2011.

More from Dundee

Dundee independence march
How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago
The Ardler Complex.
Boy taken to hospital after falling through skylight at Dundee library
Smaller buses have been used on the 73 route. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stagecoach apology as kids and pensioners 'left stranded' by 73 Ninewells bus
The climbing frame at Castle Green playpark is fenced off. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Part of Broughty Ferry playpark fenced off all weekend after 'appalling' vandalism
5
Dundee Fife neonatal intensive care
Concerned mums bid to save Dundee and Fife neonatal ICUs from downgrade
3
White Goose, Dundee
Notorious Angus dine-and-dash couple each jailed for eight months
Gabrial Tsvetanov
Dundee 'deviant' jailed for city centre alleyway rape bid
The former Victoria Wine premises on Reform Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee shop empty for almost 15 years goes to auction
Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh accuses parole board and prison service of 'passing…
7
bill batchelor
Dundee's Western Gateway getting more houses - but where is promised school?
3

Conversation