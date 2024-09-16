How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

How Tayside and Fife voted in Scottish independence referendum vote 10 years ago

Dundee bucked the trend on September 18 2014, but neighbouring areas were not convinced, as our map and poll tracker shows.

Dundee independence march
Dundee was the most pro-independence area in Scotland.
By Andy Philip & Ema Sabljak

One part of Tayside and Fife stuck out when the votes were counted in the independence referendum 10 years ago – Dundee was alone in the region to back a Yes vote.

A decade on, here’s how each council area split between Yes and No on September 18, 2014.

Our map shows each of Scotland’s 32 council areas.

Dundee bucked the trend – beyond just three other areas in and around Glasgow.

Fife mirrored the overall national vote at 45-55 for staying in the UK.

Angus fell similarly between the two camps.

Dundee still sees pro-independence rallies, long after the No vote. Image: DC Thomson.

Perthshire was among the regions with a high concentration of unionist voters.

We also looked at how the opinion polls shifted over time.

Look for the key moments in UK life, such as Brexit, and how they might have affected people’s views.

The EU vote appears to have pushed pro-independence feelings up the scale.

But Nicola Sturgeon was unable to capitalise.

It has fluctuated recently between Yes and No.

And the most recent polling at the weekend suggests the younger generation would be the one to put independence back on the table.

Nearly two-thirds of 16 to 34-year-olds say they would be a Yes vote now – but the same figure of over 65s would say No.

Without any clear route to a second referendum, it looks like the vote will remain a lesson for history rather than a springboard for another one.

Listen to our regular politics podcast, The Stooshie, here.

