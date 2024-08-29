What is mood among Dundee Yes activists ahead of SNP conference and 10th IndyRef anniversary?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

What is mood among Dundee Yes activists ahead of SNP conference and 10th IndyRef anniversary?

“I’m nae William Wallace,” said one disillusioned campaigner in the city who has taken a backseat in the fight for independence.

Dundee independence march
Dundee was Scotland's most pro-independence city in 2014. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie

Dundee independence activists who campaigned for a Yes vote 10 years ago admit there’s lots of anger as John Swinney prepares to face SNP supporters this weekend with no route to another referendum.

The first minister has a tough task uniting his party at its annual conference as some grassroots campaigners in Scotland’s “Yes City” warn they are fed up and say the leadership is “weak as water”.

‘People are scunnered’

Retired Dundee teacher Heather McLean, 68, helped organise campaign events in the city during the referendum and devoted years of her life to the cause.

But now she’s thoroughly disillusioned.

“I’m nae William Wallace,” she says. “I’m not going to die for the cause.”

Former SNP supporter Heather McLean.

She adds: “You have no idea in Dundee how scunnered people are with the SNP.”

Heather joined the Alba Party frustrated with SNP policies and the party’s inability to deliver a referendum.

“Nicola Sturgeon failed to act,” she says. “She missed the boat on several occasions.”

Heather stood for Alex Salmond’s new party in the 2021 Holyrood election but later became disillusioned and quit that too.

She says: “We’ve wasted years on this, but we’re no further forward. I gave up a lot to be part of the independence movement.

“I’ve just got fed up. Do I want to live the rest of my life pining for something that’s like unrequited love?”

‘It’s a matter of waiting’

Plenty of Dundee SNP supporters still keep the faith, even though polls are tightening and there is no obvious route to a referendum.

The city returned two nationalist MPs on July 4, despite Labour’s surge locally and across Scotland.

Jimmy Black, a former SNP councillor in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Jimmy Black, 65, a former Coldside councillor until 2017, told us: “There’s still a lot of enthusiasm.

“I’ve been out knocking on doors in Dundee recently. Very few people I’ve spoken to have turned away from independence.

“Clearly the fortunes of the SNP have taken a dip. But people are still backing independence. It’s a matter of waiting for the time to come.”

Mr Black is hoping to become a councillor again when he runs to replace former Dundee SNP leader John Alexander in an upcoming by-election.

‘Alive and well’

Jane Phillips, 68, a Yes activist from Broughty Ferry, joined the SNP one day after the 2014 referendum – and has no plans to give up.

She gets why some supporters are currently angry but believes independence is inevitable.

Jane Phillips still supports the SNP.

Jane told us: “If you take the idea of universal suffrage, in the late 19th century that was seen as a joke, and yet here we are.

“The same will happen with Scottish independence.

“Forty years ago, the idea of Scottish independence was a fringe hobby. Now it’s part of the political landscape.”

But she admitted: “It’s disappointing we’re not independent. On the ground a lot of people are very frustrated.

“Maybe we should have been more assertive after Brexit.”

‘It’s gut-wrenching’

Allan Petrie, 54, a full-time carer from Dundee, believes the independence movement is “as strong as ever”.

It’s just those running the show who are the problem.

“The political movement is as weak as water,” he says. “They have no bottle to take on Westminster.”

He reckons the SNP missed multiple opportunities.

“It’s been gut-wrenching,” he says. “We had the support of the people. Our political leaders went down and were asking for permission from Westminster.

“There’s a lot of anger among the people I campaigned with.”

The SNP’s attempts to secure a referendum were blocked by the UK Government and Supreme Court.

Allan Petrie left the SNP for Alba – but no longer supports them either.

That left Mr Swinney’s party at a dead end.

Allan wants the movement to ignore Westminster if there is a clear majority for independence at an election – and go all the way to the United Nations.

Like his pal Heather, Allan joined the Alba Party but later left after growing disillusioned.

“There was too much control from HQ,” he says. “I want to see independent candidates for independence.”

If getting the SNP’s house in order is a tough task for Mr Swinney, uniting a fractured movement behind his party will be even more difficult.

The SNP conference runs from Friday to Sunday in Edinburgh.

More from Politics

John Swinney said the 'enormous' contributions of the Murray family must be marked.
John Swinney says SNP will 'work closely' with Judy Murray over tennis legacy alternative
Alex Salmond celebrates as Andy Murray won his first Grand Slam title in 2013. Image: SNS
ALASDAIR CLARK: Alex Salmond would have championed Andy Murray legacy – here’s what he…
Rosyth flooding Fife, Storm Babet, October 2023
Fife outrage as Shona Robison plans to divert flood management cash to fill budget…
16
Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray's Dunblane tennis legacy failure blamed on SNP Government
2
Pete Wishart SNP new book independence referendum Perth
Pete Wishart recalls abuse from 'enraged' Perth private school kids in new book
6
Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Perthshire Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser grilled on his gay marriage views
Tory leadership hopeful Murdo Fraser. Image: PA
Perthshire's Murdo Fraser extends olive branch to Douglas Ross despite bitter Tory leadership fall-out
Douglas Ross Tory paranoid
ALASDAIR CLARK: Angus leaflet reaction summed up how paranoid Douglas Ross set Tory party…
3
Murdo Fraser Scottish Tory Conservative Dundee
Dundee marketing expert sends image warning to Tories as Murdo Fraser makes leader pitch…
The 20 medical students arrived on Monday. Image: PA
Female medical students flee Taliban to study in Dundee and St Andrews
2

Conversation