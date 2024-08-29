Dundee confirm loan deal for Julien Vetro as Burnley winger sets sights on Dens Park success

Dundee have confirmed a season-long loan deal for French winger Julien Vetro.

Courier Sport revealed the 20-year-old was training with the Dark Blues ahead of signing a four-year deal at Burnley.

Now that his visa is confirmed for the move to Turf Moor, his loan to Dens Park kicked into gear.

The left-sided attacker left Bordeaux at the end of last season amid bankruptcy at the historic French side.

And attracted interest from English Championship and League One sides only for Burnley to win the race for his signature.

Vetro played 16 times for Bordeaux, scoring once in Ligue 2 last term, and has impressed in his couple of weeks at Dens Park.

The Frenchman was in the stands to see victory over Airdrieonians and the draw at Hibs.

On signing for Dundee, Vetro said: “I am very happy to be here at Dundee Football Club, and I can’t wait to meet the fans and hopefully we can have good times together.

“I want to contribute this season and help the team do well with goals and assists.”

He also told the Burnley website: “I know that they made the top six last season so they have objectives, and I spoke with the coach who made me want to join.

“Hopefully we can achieve similarly this season and go as far as possible in the Scottish Cup.”