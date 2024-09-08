Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends

It comes after highs of 21°C in Perthshire this weekend.

By Kieran Webster
A frosty scene in Dundee's Baxter Park.
Frost in Dundee's Baxter Park. Image: DC Thomson

Temperatures in Tayside are set to drop to as low as 3°C as a late summer warm spell comes to an end.

The region has enjoyed warm weather this weekend with Strathallan, near Crieff, reaching 21°C on Saturday.

However, by Thursday, temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office says Crieff will see overnight lows of 3°C and highs of just 12°C as autumn weather begins to roll in.

Met Office says temperatures could drop below freezing

The forecaster even says there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing in the Perthshire town.

Cold snaps will also hit many areas of Tayside with Perth and Brechin all also experiencing lows of 4°C on Thursday night.

The mercury in Dundee and Glenrothes could drop as low as 5°C.

The colder spell could lead to frost in some areas.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, said: “As we move into the middle of next week we introduce colder air.

“It will be quite cold for the time of year for many areas with temperatures below average.”

The dip will be followed by another rise in temperatures with highs of 17-18°C for many parts of Tayside and Fife by next weekend.

