Temperatures set to drop to 3°C overnight in Tayside as warm spell ends

Temperatures in Tayside are set to drop to as low as 3°C as a late summer warm spell comes to an end.

The region has enjoyed warm weather this weekend with Strathallan, near Crieff, reaching 21°C on Saturday.

However, by Thursday, temperatures are set to plummet.

The Met Office says Crieff will see overnight lows of 3°C and highs of just 12°C as autumn weather begins to roll in.

Met Office says temperatures could drop below freezing

The forecaster even says there is a chance temperatures will drop below freezing in the Perthshire town.

Cold snaps will also hit many areas of Tayside with Perth and Brechin all also experiencing lows of 4°C on Thursday night.

The mercury in Dundee and Glenrothes could drop as low as 5°C.

The colder spell could lead to frost in some areas.

Greg Dewhurst, a Met Office forecaster, said: “As we move into the middle of next week we introduce colder air.

“It will be quite cold for the time of year for many areas with temperatures below average.”

The dip will be followed by another rise in temperatures with highs of 17-18°C for many parts of Tayside and Fife by next weekend.