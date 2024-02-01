Why do Tayside and Fife Stagecoach buses have so many ‘technical issues’ – and what are they?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Why do Tayside and Fife Stagecoach buses have so many ‘technical issues’ – and what are they?

The operator reported more than 550 "technical" problems with buses in January alone.

By Kieran Webster
The 73A in the Dundee City Centre.
The 73A service is one of the most affected services. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Hundreds of Stagecoach bus services in Tayside and Fife are being disrupted because of “technical issues” or “technical faults” every month.

More than 550 services were either cancelled, delayed or rerouted in January where the operator blamed “technical issues” or “technical faults” in posts on social media site X.

The Courier also found hundreds more services cancelled or disrupted in November and December where the blame was placed on “technical” problems.

A list of “technical issues” or faults listed on X. Image: Stagecoach East Scotland/X

The worst service for cancellations for this reason was the 73A, which runs between Ninewells and Carnoustie via the city centre, Broughty Ferry and Monifeith.

In January alone, this service was cancelled, delayed or diverted more than 100 times due to “technical issues” or “technical faults” according to posts on the Stagecoach East Scotland X page.

“Technical” problems are by far the most common reason for Stagecoach buses being disrupted, but other excuses for disruption include breakdowns, driver error, drivers needing a legal break, “operational requirements” or even a dog being sick on a Fife bus in January.

Worst Stagecoach routes in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Fife for ‘technical issues’

According to analysis of Stagecoach’s posts on X, the following services have been the worst for suffering “technical issues” or “technical faults” in the last three months:

January
  1. Service 73A (Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath Bus Station): 116
  2. Service X7 (Perth Royal Infirmary to Aberdeen): 80 
  3. Service 39 (Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes or Leslie): 35
  4. Service 27 (Perth to Pitlochry): 30
  5. Service 73 (Ninewells to Arbroath): 28
December
  1. Service 73A (Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath Bus Station): 40
  2. Service X7 (Perth Royal Infirmary to Aberdeen): 32
  3. Service 30 (Stracathro Hospital to Arbroath): 16
  4. Service 27 (Perth to Pitlochry): 13
  5. Service 73C (Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath): 12
November
  1. Service 73A (Ninewells Hospital to Arbroath Bus Station): 96
  2. Service X7 (Perth Royal Infirmary to Aberdeen): 35
  3. Service 39 (Kirkcaldy to Glenrothes or Leslie): 32
  4. Service 73 (Ninewells to Arbroath): 29
  5. Service 30 (Stracathro Hospital to Arbroath): 16
A bus in Broughty Ferry was cancelled
Stagecoach buses are regularly being cancelled. Image: Councillor Craig Duncan

Broughty Ferry councillor Pete Shears, who has been looking into the issue, told The Courier: “It’s something I’ve been getting a lot of contact about recently.

“There have been children late for school and people struggling to get to work and elderly people being left at bus stops.

“It’s causing real frustration.

“They have said it will get better – will it? I’m not sure, but I have to take them for face value.”

‘Technical issues bingo’ on Stagecoach buses

After Mr Shears shared correspondence he had with Stagecoach on the matter on Facebook, locals responded with their own criticism.

Kenny Christie said: “Sadly the issues with reliability predate any recent weather.

“Hopefully things will tighten up soon to allow people to be able to rely on transport for work and education.”

Stephen Trayner wrote: “Just take a scroll through their Twitter (X) feed for the last few months.

“Play ‘technical issue’ bingo… you’ll win really quickly!”

Councillor Lloyd Melville. Image: Supplied

Lloyd Melville, a councillor for Monifieth and Sidlaw, is also dealing with residents’ complaints.

He said: “It’s concerning to read these figures.

“I have had people coming forward who are concerned about the local bus service which predates the bad weather.

“I am always happy to engage with Stagecoach on issues to see what can be done.”

Stagecoach blames bad weather for ‘technical issues’ on buses

The Courier sent a series of questions to Stagecoach about the “technical” problems on its buses, including asking for an explanation of what this term means.

It did not respond to the questions individually but in a statement, a spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of the year, we have faced a number of challenges – in particular, the inclement weather with wind and rain as well as sustained below-freezing temperatures.

“This impacts the reliability of our fleet, from frozen doors, brakes and air systems, to the damage untreated roads and displaced trees and branches cause.

The back of the 73A
The 73A runs between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We are scheduled to operate almost two million miles every month across the region and have consistently been operating above 98% of those scheduled miles through this extremely challenging period.

“We are also continuing to invest in our fleet of vehicles with four new double-deckers introduced in Blairgowrie in December 2023 along with a number of new coaches and minibuses arriving in the spring.”

It comes after The Courier asked Stagecoach seven key questions following nine fires on its buses last year.

Meanwhile, a series of “lifeline” bus routes in Dundee look set to be scrapped in the coming weeks.

