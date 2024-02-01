Fidgeting customer at Perthshire chemist’s had Samurai sword hidden in clothes

A man who walked into a Blairgowrie chemist’s armed with a Samurai sword has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John McCulloch was high on street Valium when he drew the foot-long blade in front of stunned staff at Davidson’s Pharmacy in Blairgowrie town centre.

He told them he was using the sword “for protection”.

Several police units were scrambled to arrest the 49-year-old.

When he appeared in the dock, Perth sheriff Alison McKay told him she was concerned how he would have used the sword if he had felt under threat.

Fidgeting customer

McCulloch plead guilty to possessing the offensive weapon on December 19 2022.

He had gone to the Wellmeadow pharmacy that morning to pick up a prescription, fiscal depute Erica Watson said.

“He was taken into a consulting room, where a member of staff saw what he believed to be the handle of a Samurai sword.

“It was concealed within the accused’s clothing.

“The accused obtained the medication and left the room.

“When he was in the foyer, he began to fidget with himself.”

The employee who had been with McCulloch in the consulting room told a colleague about what he thought he had seen.

“Concerned about this matter, the member of staff approached the accused and asked what he was doing,” the fiscal depute said.

“He then removed the sword from his clothing.

“It was black and red, with a blade of about 1ft and a bow over the red sheath.”

McCulloch put his sword away but was asked why he was carrying it.

Ms Watson said: “The accused replied that it was for his protection.

“He left the chemists and the matter was reported to police.”

Street Valium

The court heard that later that morning, “multiple officers” attended at the home of McCulloch’s brother.

“The accused was apprehended,” said Ms Watson.

“He was asked by officers if he had any sharp or bladed objects on his person.

“He was then searched and the sword was found under his jumper.”

McCulloch’s lawyer told the court her client was under the influence of street Valium at the time.

He had been taking it to help him sleep, she said.

“This significantly reduced his recollection of events.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told McCulloch: “You understand that knife crime is a particularly serious matter in this country and it is absolutely unacceptable for you to be carrying a weapon of this type while you were simply going about your day to day business.

“Your explanation is that you had this for protection.

“But what would you have done with it if you felt threatened in any way?”

McCulloch, of Emma Street, Blairgowrie, was put on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work.

He was warned the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

