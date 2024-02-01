Fidgeting customer at Perthshire chemist’s had Samurai sword hidden in clothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fidgeting customer at Perthshire chemist’s had Samurai sword hidden in clothes

John McCulloch drew the foot-long blade in front of stunned staff at Davidson's Pharmacy in Blairgowrie town centre.

By Jamie Buchan
John McCulloch had the Samurai sword in Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie.
John McCulloch had the Samurai sword in Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie.

A man who walked into a Blairgowrie chemist’s armed with a Samurai sword has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

John McCulloch was high on street Valium when he drew the foot-long blade in front of stunned staff at Davidson’s Pharmacy in Blairgowrie town centre.

He told them he was using the sword “for protection”.

Several police units were scrambled to arrest the 49-year-old.

When he appeared in the dock, Perth sheriff Alison McKay told him she was concerned how he would have used the sword if he had felt under threat.

Fidgeting customer

McCulloch plead guilty to possessing the offensive weapon on December 19 2022.

He had gone to the Wellmeadow pharmacy that morning to pick up a prescription, fiscal depute Erica Watson said.

“He was taken into a consulting room, where a member of staff saw what he believed to be the handle of a Samurai sword.

“It was concealed within the accused’s clothing.

“The accused obtained the medication and left the room.

“When he was in the foyer, he began to fidget with himself.”

John McCulloch
Image: DC Thomson.

The employee who had been with McCulloch in the consulting room told a colleague about what he thought he had seen.

“Concerned about this matter, the member of staff approached the accused and asked what he was doing,” the fiscal depute said.

“He then removed the sword from his clothing.

“It was black and red, with a blade of about 1ft and a bow over the red sheath.”

Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie
McCulloch went to Davidsons in Blairgowrie.

McCulloch put his sword away but was asked why he was carrying it.

Ms Watson said: “The accused replied that it was for his protection.

“He left the chemists and the matter was reported to police.”

Street Valium

The court heard that later that morning, “multiple officers” attended at the home of McCulloch’s brother.

“The accused was apprehended,” said Ms Watson.

“He was asked by officers if he had any sharp or bladed objects on his person.

“He was then searched and the sword was found under his jumper.”

McCulloch’s lawyer told the court her client was under the influence of street Valium at the time.

He had been taking it to help him sleep, she said.

“This significantly reduced his recollection of events.”

McCulloch appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alison McKay told McCulloch: “You understand that knife crime is a particularly serious matter in this country and it is absolutely unacceptable for you to be carrying a weapon of this type while you were simply going about your day to day business.

“Your explanation is that you had this for protection.

“But what would you have done with it if you felt threatened in any way?”

McCulloch, of Emma Street, Blairgowrie, was put on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 130 hours unpaid work.

He was warned the sentence was a direct alternative to custody.

