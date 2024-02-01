Kirkcaldy carer who made sexual remark to man he was looking after struck off

A Kirkcaldy care worker who made a sexual remark to a man he was looking after has been struck off.

Allan Reid claimed he had made the unwanted advance to the service user in a “moment of madness”.

He appeared in court last June where he admitted to communicating indecently with the man in May 2021.

Now he has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register – meaning he can no longer work in the care sector.

‘Social service workers have a duty not to abuse people’

The incident happened while the service user sat on the sofa in his home.

Reid, who is in his mid-60s, made a comment about performing a sex act.

In a five-page ruling published following a hearing, the SSSC said: “Your conviction and the behaviour leading to your conviction was very serious.

“Social service workers have a duty not to abuse people who use services.

“Workers also have a responsibility to treat service users with respect and to communicate with them in an appropriate way.”

The panel heard Reid had worked in the care sector in Kirkcaldy since 2005, without issue, before being suspended by an unnamed employer when the allegation came to light.

Kircaldy carer was ‘feeling stressed’ when he made sexual remark

He told the watchdog his remark was not intended as sexual and had been a “moment of madness” while he was “feeling stressed”.

The SSSC also said Reid had apologised for his behaviour and complied with its investigation.

However, the watchdog said this was not enough to allow him to keep his registration as a care worker.

The ruling said: “You have abused the trust placed in you by service users, their families, your employer and the public.

“Social service work relies on the existence of a caring and professional relationship.

“If the same or similar behaviour leading to your conviction were to be repeated in a

social service setting, this would place service users at a risk of harm.

“Your conviction also damaged the reputation of the profession.

“The behaviour leading to your conviction would be unacceptable in any

setting.

“However, the seriousness is increased as it was directed towards a service user, while you were on shift and while you were in his home tasked with providing support to him.”