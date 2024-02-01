Kirkcaldy carer who made sexual remark to man he was looking after struck off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkcaldy carer who made sexual remark to man he was looking after struck off

Allan Reid claimed he made the unwanted advance in a "moment of madness".

By Neil Henderson
Former care worker Allan Reid. Image: DC Thomson
A Kirkcaldy care worker who made a sexual remark to a man he was looking after has been struck off.

Allan Reid claimed he had made the unwanted advance to the service user in a “moment of madness”.

He appeared in court last June where he admitted to communicating indecently with the man in May 2021.

Now he has been removed from the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) register – meaning he can no longer work in the care sector.

‘Social service workers have a duty not to abuse people’

The incident happened while the service user sat on the sofa in his home.

Reid, who is in his mid-60s, made a comment about performing a sex act.

In a five-page ruling published following a hearing, the SSSC said: “Your conviction and the behaviour leading to your conviction was very serious.

Reid at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

“Social service workers have a duty not to abuse people who use services.

“Workers also have a responsibility to treat service users with respect and to communicate with them in an appropriate way.”

The panel heard Reid had worked in the care sector in Kirkcaldy since 2005, without issue, before being suspended by an unnamed employer when the allegation came to light.

Kircaldy carer was ‘feeling stressed’ when he made sexual remark

He told the watchdog his remark was not intended as sexual and had been a “moment of madness” while he was “feeling stressed”.

The SSSC also said Reid had apologised for his behaviour and complied with its investigation.

However, the watchdog said this was not enough to allow him to keep his registration as a care worker.

The ruling said: “You have abused the trust placed in you by service users, their families, your employer and the public.

The SSSC HQ in Dundee. Image: SSSC

“Social service work relies on the existence of a caring and professional relationship.

“If the same or similar behaviour leading to your conviction were to be repeated in a
social service setting, this would place service users at a risk of harm.

“Your conviction also damaged the reputation of the profession.

“The behaviour leading to your conviction would be unacceptable in any
setting.

“However, the seriousness is increased as it was directed towards a service user, while you were on shift and while you were in his home tasked with providing support to him.”

