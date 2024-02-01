Prison for Fife pest who asked teens for threesome and called police about hamster 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Prison for Fife pest who asked teens for threesome and called police about hamster 

Ian Rodger's persistent offending has been punished with eight months behind bars.

By Jamie McKenzie
Ian Rodger has been jailed.
Ian Rodger has been jailed.

A Fife pest who asked two 13-year-old boys outside a Tesco if they wanted a threesome and called 999 about his hamster has been jailed.

Ian Rodger also accosted a 17-year-old boy, asking if he wanted to come home with him.

The 61-year-old, of Dundonald Park, Cardenden, appeared for sentencing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court via video link to prison.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland jailed Rodger for a total of eight months and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

He was also made subject to a five-year Sexual Offences Prevention Order.

Sexual remarks

Rodger previously pled guilty to making sexual remarks towards the boys at the Tesco Express in Station Road, Cardenden, on January 13 last year.

Rodger had left a pub, intoxicated and phoned police for a lift home.

As he sat outside the shop, he asked a group of youths if he could see their genitals and asked the males if they “wanted a threesome”.

Tesco, Cardenden
Rodger made is indecent proposal at the Tesco in Cardenden.

Rodger also admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by making inappropriate and alarming comments containing sexual innuendo to a 17-year-old male at Station Road, on September 22 2022.

He approached the teenager and caused alarm by asking: “Do you want to come home with me?”

As the boy walked off, laughing Rodger stated: “Why won’t you come home with me, am I too old for you?”

Hamster calls

Rodger also earlier pled guilty to persistently making use of the emergency network by repeatedly making 999 calls about non-police matters, such as his hamster running about and being stuck under floorboards and leaving a pan containing oil on the hob, “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to the call handler”.

Prosecutor Katie Adams told the court Rodger first called 999 at about 3pm on May 6 last year stating that, at about 4am that morning, he had left a pan on with oil in it and that his hamster had run into his bedroom.

The call handler explained the scenario was not worthy of calling emergency services but Rodger called again at 5am the next day saying he was intoxicated and needed someone to talk to.

He was asked if he was feeling suicidal and said no.

Ian Rodger and a hamster
Ian Rodger called 999 to report his hamster was under the floorboards.

The fiscal depute continued: “He then went on to speak about the hamster, which was wandering under his floorboards.

“He told the call handler at one point to f**k off and the call handler terminated the call.

“Around 2am on May 8 the accused phoned again stating his hamster was stuck under the floorboards.

“He was told his conduct was a misuse of the service and replied something similar to ‘f**k off’ before hanging up”.

He phoned again at 5am to say he was ok and four hours later, police attended.

Defence lawyer Martin McGuire said Rodger has a criminal record and has, for much of his adult life, had difficulties with alcohol dependency and led an isolated lifestyle and suffered depression and anxiety linked to that.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

John McCulloch had the Samurai sword in Davidsons chemist in Blairgowrie.
Fidgeting customer at Perthshire chemist's had Samurai sword hidden in clothes
The case was heard at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife woman stalked man and his partner outside their home for more than nine…
Silvius Cornean appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Finance assistant maliciously locked staff out of Bridge of Allan school's accounting software
Paul Bilan has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Fife removals man pushed screwdriver into partner's ear in terrifying late-night assault
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Strip search stash and police injuries
Harry Paris lost control of the lorry on the outskirts of Dundee. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Speeding driver tipped lorry at busy Dundee roundabout
Ewan McLean will return to Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.
Fife plumber admits life-threatening stamp attack outside Kirkcaldy bar
The robbery happened at the bus stop outside Cowdenbeath's Junction Bar. Image: Google.
Jail for violent pair who robbed student at Cowdenbeath bus stop
Paul Buttler at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Edzell hotel chef in dock after noisy staff party ends in abuse
Former Perth binman Christopher Cruickshank appeared at the sheriff court.
Perthshire binman sacked for sending explicit picture to woman after getting her details from…