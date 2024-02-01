Inside £1.6m home overlooking Auchterarder Golf Course with wine cellar and 1.25-acre gardens

A £1.6 million home overlooking Auchterarder Golf Course – complete with a wine cellar and 1.25-acre gardens – has gone up for sale.

Cloudberry on Orchil Road also boasts a wonderful outlook towards the Ochil Hills.

The five-bedroom property was built in 1938 and retains a stately home feel but has been enhanced by many modern features.

An open-plan kitchen, dining and family space overlooking the beautifully maintained gardens is at the heart of the home.

The kitchen boasts an Aga, a drinks fridge and a wine cooler.

A formal dining room is joined on and there is also a sitting room with an open fireplace and bay window.

Between these rooms is a study, featuring a fitted bookcase, which could also be used as a ground-floor bedroom with access to the garden.

The ground floor also has a cloakroom with a separate toilet off the entrance hall, a utility room, a boot room and a shelved pantry.

There is also a toilet at the back door.

Upstairs, the main bedroom suite has the best view over the gardens and Auchterarder Golf Course, with the Ochil Hills making for a stunning backdrop.

It has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom featuring a free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.

There are a further three spacious double bedrooms in the property, all with more stunning views.

One of these has an en-suite bathroom with a separate shower and another benefits from an en-suite shower room.

There is also a family shower room.

Meanwhile, a door off the hallway gives access to a staircase leading to an attic above.

The 1.25-acre gardens include a tree-lined driveway, lovely sitting areas surrounded by plants and shrubs, and a large lawn looking onto the golf course.

Steps from the garden lead to the extensive wine cellar.

Other outhouses behind a substantial garage include kennels and a wooden store.

Cloudberry in Auchterarder is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.6m.

