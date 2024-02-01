Inside £1.6m home overlooking Auchterarder Golf Course with wine cellar and 1.25-acre gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside £1.6m home overlooking Auchterarder Golf Course with wine cellar and 1.25-acre gardens

Cloudberry was built in 1938 and retains a stately home feel with modern additions.

By Chloe Burrell
Cloudberry overlooks Auchterarder Golf Course. Image: Savills
Cloudberry overlooks Auchterarder Golf Course. Image: Savills

A £1.6 million home overlooking Auchterarder Golf Course – complete with a wine cellar and 1.25-acre gardens – has gone up for sale.

Cloudberry on Orchil Road also boasts a wonderful outlook towards the Ochil Hills.

The five-bedroom property was built in 1938 and retains a stately home feel but has been enhanced by many modern features.

Cloudberry is on the edge of Auchterarder Golf Course. Image: Savills
The home was built in 1938. Image: Savills

An open-plan kitchen, dining and family space overlooking the beautifully maintained gardens is at the heart of the home.

The kitchen boasts an Aga, a drinks fridge and a wine cooler.

A formal dining room is joined on and there is also a sitting room with an open fireplace and bay window.

The Auchterarder house is in a stunning setting. Image: Savills

Between these rooms is a study, featuring a fitted bookcase, which could also be used as a ground-floor bedroom with access to the garden.

The ground floor also has a cloakroom with a separate toilet off the entrance hall, a utility room, a boot room and a shelved pantry.

There is also a toilet at the back door.

The entrance and hallway. Image: Savills
The formal sitting room with fireplace. Image: Savills
The kitchen with central island. Image: Savills
The kitchen extends into a dining area. Image: Savills
The casual dining/family space. Image: Savills
Another view of the family sitting area. Image: Savills
The formal dining room. Image: Savills
One of the rooms is being used as a study. Image: Savills

Upstairs, the main bedroom suite has the best view over the gardens and Auchterarder Golf Course, with the Ochil Hills making for a stunning backdrop.

It has a dressing room and en-suite bathroom featuring a free-standing bath and a walk-in shower.

There are a further three spacious double bedrooms in the property, all with more stunning views.

One of these has an en-suite bathroom with a separate shower and another benefits from an en-suite shower room.

There is also a family shower room.

The main bedroom. Image: Savills
The beautiful principal en-suite. Image: Savills
The second bedroom has lots of space. Image: Savills
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Savills
The bedrooms have views over the gardens. Image: Savills
Another modern en-suite with corner bath and separate shower. Image: Savills

Meanwhile, a door off the hallway gives access to a staircase leading to an attic above.

The 1.25-acre gardens include a tree-lined driveway, lovely sitting areas surrounded by plants and shrubs, and a large lawn looking onto the golf course.

Steps from the garden lead to the extensive wine cellar.

A large driveway area at the front of the house. Image: Savills
A large lawn area. Image: Savills
The garden overlooks Auchterarder Golf Course. Image: Savills
A secluded seating area surrounded by trees and shrubs. Image: Savills
The large wine cellar is accessed from the garden. Image: Savills

Other outhouses behind a substantial garage include kennels and a wooden store.

Cloudberry in Auchterarder is being marketed by Savills for offers over £1.6m.

It comes after a £1m St Andrews clifftop home sold for well over its asking price in just 48 hours.

More from Property

The waterfront apartment has unrivalled views of the Tay. Image: Verdala
Stunning waterfront apartment overlooking Broughty Ferry beach for sale
The Byres is a superb family home. Image: Savills.
Outstanding £675k Fife steading conversion has great views and stunning interior
Orwell Farm has been rescued from ruin and is now an environmentally friendly net zero building. Image: Orwell Farm.
Ruined steading near Loch Leven converted into stunning net zero offices in £850k transformation
East Scores House has a dramatic clifftop setting. Image: Rettie.
Amazing £1 million St Andrews clifftop home sells for well over asking price in…
This £50k flat in Arbroath comes with off street parking. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus flats for £50k and under
Tay views don't get much better. Image: KW Scotland.
Inside £475k Wormit house with spectacular Tay views, balcony and beautiful interior
106 Pilmuir Street is up for sale for offers over £450,000. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
£450k Dunfermline family home combines period features with modern living
Glenstrae, on Callander's Main Street, is for sale for £165,000.
Spacious three-bedroom home in Callander town centre available for just £165k
C-listed Liffe House, near Dundee, is for sale.
Historic Dundee property Liff House available for less than £1 million
16 West Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.
Flat inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry hits market for £235k

Conversation