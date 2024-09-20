Life’s a beach for Ship Inn cricket team as they swap Elie sands for Corfu fixture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Life’s a beach for Ship Inn cricket team as they swap Elie sands for Corfu fixture

The UK's only beach cricket club is "embarking on a European tour".

By Claire Warrender
Members of The Ship Inn Cricket Club, from Elie, are playing to win in Corfu. Image: Supplied by Graham Bucknall.
Members of The Ship Inn Cricket Club, from Elie, are playing to win in Corfu. Image: Supplied by Graham Bucknall.

A Fife pub cricket team is swapping the sands of the East Neuk for the Ionian Sea as they prepare to take on the Greek champions this weekend.

The Ship Inn in Elie has the UK’s only beach cricket team.

And they normally play against clubs on the beach directly in front of their premises.

Where the Ship Inn Beach Cricket club usually plays in Elie. Image: David Wardle.

However, a 16-strong delegation has taken on the enviable task of travelling to Corfu, where they will challenge Leontes tomorrow (Saturday).

Ship Inn owner Graham Bucknall says: “They play proper cricket so we’re exchanging the sands in Elie for the grass of Corfu.

Saturday’s venue in Corfu Town. Image: Supplied by Graham Bucknall.

“The pitch is right in the middle of Corfu’s old town and people watch with a beer in hand, just like they do in Elie.

“But this will be more squid and chips than haddock and chips.”

‘We’ve embarked on an overseas tour!’

Graham is chairman of the Ship cricket team, which played 16 games this summer.

“We’ve hosted lots of teams from around Fife, Scotland and the UK,” he says.

“Now we’ve embarked on an overseas tour!”

Graham Bucknall and teammate Richard Spilsbury supervise preparations in Corfu. Image: Supplied.
Ensuring they’re hydrated from their vantage point next to the pitch. Image: Supplied.

A European fixture is becoming something of a tradition for the Fife team.

And their Corfu adventure follows previous trips to Croatia, Ibiza and Malaga.

Graham adds: “We’re trying to be ambassadors for Fife.

“Our youngest player is 16 and our oldest is 68.

“We’re coming here to have fun but also to win. It’s much more fun if you win.

“However, we’re playing against the Greek champions so I suspect it will be hard.”

Elie beach cricket has been going for 30 years

The Elie side are spending a week in Corfu to allow them to “acclimatise to the last of the summer sunshine” before the game.

“I’m watching our guys practise bouncers right now,” Graham says.

“It will be a tough task but we’ll celebrate whether we win or lose.”

Ship Inn beach cricket
Beach cricket on the sands at Elie. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The Ship Inn Cricket Club has been playing on the beach at Elie for more than 30 years.

And in that time it has hosted many test players, all the leading club sides in Scotland and touring teams from around the world.

One of its annual fixtures is against Marylebone Cricket Club, otherwise known as the famous MCC which plays at Lords.

