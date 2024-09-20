Life’s a beach for Ship Inn cricket team as they swap Elie sands for Corfu fixture

A Fife pub cricket team is swapping the sands of the East Neuk for the Ionian Sea as they prepare to take on the Greek champions this weekend.

The Ship Inn in Elie has the UK’s only beach cricket team.

And they normally play against clubs on the beach directly in front of their premises.

However, a 16-strong delegation has taken on the enviable task of travelling to Corfu, where they will challenge Leontes tomorrow (Saturday).

Ship Inn owner Graham Bucknall says: “They play proper cricket so we’re exchanging the sands in Elie for the grass of Corfu.

“The pitch is right in the middle of Corfu’s old town and people watch with a beer in hand, just like they do in Elie.

“But this will be more squid and chips than haddock and chips.”

‘We’ve embarked on an overseas tour!’

Graham is chairman of the Ship cricket team, which played 16 games this summer.

“We’ve hosted lots of teams from around Fife, Scotland and the UK,” he says.

“Now we’ve embarked on an overseas tour!”

A European fixture is becoming something of a tradition for the Fife team.

And their Corfu adventure follows previous trips to Croatia, Ibiza and Malaga.

Graham adds: “We’re trying to be ambassadors for Fife.

“Our youngest player is 16 and our oldest is 68.

“We’re coming here to have fun but also to win. It’s much more fun if you win.

“However, we’re playing against the Greek champions so I suspect it will be hard.”

Elie beach cricket has been going for 30 years

The Elie side are spending a week in Corfu to allow them to “acclimatise to the last of the summer sunshine” before the game.

“I’m watching our guys practise bouncers right now,” Graham says.

“It will be a tough task but we’ll celebrate whether we win or lose.”

The Ship Inn Cricket Club has been playing on the beach at Elie for more than 30 years.

And in that time it has hosted many test players, all the leading club sides in Scotland and touring teams from around the world.

One of its annual fixtures is against Marylebone Cricket Club, otherwise known as the famous MCC which plays at Lords.