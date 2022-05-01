Howzat! Beach cricket in Elie gets under way against visiting wedding party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Fife

Howzat! Beach cricket in Elie gets under way against visiting wedding party

By Claire Warrender
May 1 2022, 5.46pm Updated: May 1 2022, 5.50pm
Post Thumbnail

The UK’s only beach cricket team got its season under way on Sunday.

The Ship Inn in Elie took on members of a wedding party, following a night of celebration at the East Neuk venue.

The Theakston Wedding XI stayed overnight at the Ship following the marriage of their captain, Tom Theakston.

Groom, Captain and bowler Tom Theakston.
Tom Theakston, Captain of the Theakston Wedding XI team, with his bride of yesterday Katie.

And despite the possibility of a few sore heads, they were delighted to play on the beach the next morning.

Scores of people took advantage of the holiday weekend to enjoy the match.

Spectators enjoy the match from the Ship Inn.
Alex Farish who is 13 tomorrow was presented with the match ball for taking his first wicket.

Beach cricket depends on the tide

The Ship Inn Cricket Club has been playing on the beach at Elie for the past 30 years.

And in that time it has hosted many test players, all the leading club sides in Scotland and touring teams from around the world.

Elie Beach Cricket, The Ship Inn vs Theakston Wedding XI

One of its annual fixtures is against Marylebone Cricket Club, otherwise known as the famous MCC which plays at Lords.

Sunday’s game was the first of 22 to be played on the beach this year.

Matches are only possible during low tide, with the start and finish time dictated by the sea.

The area of play is meticulously rolled to provide the perfect wicket.

Rolling the beach ready for play

And the only difference to playing on a traditional grass surface is that teams use a rubber ball.

The season runs until September.

Both teams in front of the Ship Inn and the spectators

