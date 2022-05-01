Howzat! Beach cricket in Elie gets under way against visiting wedding party

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The UK’s only beach cricket team got its season under way on Sunday.

The Ship Inn in Elie took on members of a wedding party, following a night of celebration at the East Neuk venue.

The Theakston Wedding XI stayed overnight at the Ship following the marriage of their captain, Tom Theakston.

And despite the possibility of a few sore heads, they were delighted to play on the beach the next morning.

Scores of people took advantage of the holiday weekend to enjoy the match.

Beach cricket depends on the tide

The Ship Inn Cricket Club has been playing on the beach at Elie for the past 30 years.

And in that time it has hosted many test players, all the leading club sides in Scotland and touring teams from around the world.

One of its annual fixtures is against Marylebone Cricket Club, otherwise known as the famous MCC which plays at Lords.

Sunday’s game was the first of 22 to be played on the beach this year.

Matches are only possible during low tide, with the start and finish time dictated by the sea.

The area of play is meticulously rolled to provide the perfect wicket.

And the only difference to playing on a traditional grass surface is that teams use a rubber ball.

The season runs until September.