Best pictures from Perthshire school’s fundraising fire walk

Pupils, staff and parents showed their support for a Perthshire school by walking across burning coals.

About 20 people took part in a fund-raising fire walk at the Moore House Group’s Dunkeld Campus.

Guests also enjoyed a range of stalls, carnival games, hot food and drinks and home-baking.

The Moore House Group took over the Perthshire site following the controversial closure of the New School at Butterstone in 2018.

The educational charity re-opened the school to offer specialised secondary teaching to neuro-divergent children in May 2019.

And last August, Moore House bosses added a new primary school at Dunkeld.

Here are some of the best photos from the fire walk.