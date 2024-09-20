Best pictures from Perthshire school’s fundraising fire walk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures from Perthshire school’s fundraising fire walk

The Moore House Group held the event at its Dunkeld campus at Butterstone.

Moore House supporters went above and beyond to show their love for the Dunkeld school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Moore House supporters went above and beyond to show their love for the Dunkeld school. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay

Pupils, staff and parents showed their support for a Perthshire school by walking across burning coals.

About 20 people took part in a fund-raising fire walk at the Moore House Group’s Dunkeld Campus.

Guests also enjoyed a range of stalls, carnival games, hot food and drinks and home-baking.

The Moore House Group took over the Perthshire site following the controversial closure of the New School at Butterstone in 2018.

The educational charity re-opened the school to offer specialised secondary teaching to neuro-divergent children in May 2019.

And last August, Moore House bosses added a new primary school at Dunkeld.

Here are some of the best photos from the fire walk.

Crowd applauding while two people hug
Cheers and hugs for the firewalkers Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Woman walking across burning coals barefoot banging a tambourine
Another Moore House Group fire walker takes to the coals at the school near Dunkeld. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Head Teacher Tracey Ford-McNicol being hugged at end of firewalk
Head Teacher Tracey Ford-McNicol completed the challenge too. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
People in crowd clapping
Supporters cheer on the fire walkers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Woman walking barefoot across burning coals in front of cheering crowd
Walkers showed concentration, determination and a good dose of courage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
People cheering and laughing at firewalk
Delight on the faces of supporters. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man in stocks being pelted with wet sponge by young boy
It wasn’t all hot coals. Depute Head teacher Craig Martin took a few wet sponges to the head too. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Women smiling and applauding in crowd at firewalk event
Members of the audience look on. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Person walking across flaming coals
Moore House Group held a fire walk at its school near Dunkeld. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool
Perth Leisure Pool closed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Five Roads Roundabout, Alyth
Alyth drivers face 18-mile diversions due to roadworks
The A9 between Calvine and Blair Atholl.
A9 re-opened northbound but southbound still closed near Blair Atholl due to three-vehicle crash
The A977 near Blairingone.
Man, 85, fighting for his life after Kinross-shire crash involving car and lorry
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
M90 near Bridge of Earn.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash with car on M90 near Bridge of Earn
Large metal structure over river in St Fillans
Perthshire residents' fury at 'eyesore' built in conservation village
Sophie Henvey and Keenan Donaldson
Pair found guilty of frenzied attack in Blairgowrie stairwell that left victim 'covered in…
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Why Perth Leisure Pool could be re-considered for listed status after shock Thimblerow twist
2
M90 near Bridge of Earn.
Delays on M90 southbound after two-vehicle crash near Bridge of Earn

Conversation