Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Butterstone school looks to brighter future with new Perthshire primary for neuro-divergent children

The Moore House Group took over the Dunkeld campus of the former New School at Butterstone and set about restoring it as a place of hope for neuro-divergent children and their families.

By Morag Lindsay
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus, in front of the main school building at Butterstone
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at the Moore House Dunkeld Campus at Butterstone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Scotland’s newest primary school for neuro-divergent children has opened near Dunkeld.

The school is on the Moore House Academy campus at Butterstone.

The educational charity took over the Perthshire site following the controversial closure of the New School at Butterstone in 2018.

Moore House re-opened the academy to offer specialised secondary school teaching and additional services to neuro-divergent children in May 2019.

A wooden outdoor play kitchen at the new Moore House Dunkeld primary school, with the main school building in the background.
An outdoor play kitchen at the new Moore House Dunkeld primary school. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

However, bosses soon realised that families were crying out for support at a much earlier stage.

The new primary school means they can now provide learning for pupils from five through to 18.

In keeping with the charity’s ethos, the primary school boasts smaller class sizes and a more accommodating environment for children who would struggle in a mainstream setting.

There are spaces for six pupils at present.

mural with rainbow and the words 'Everyone wants happiness, nobody wants pain. You can't have a rainbow without a little rain' at Moore House Dunkeld.
Words of encouragement at Moore House Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Three youngsters are already enrolled there and applications are open for the remaining places.

Moore House Dunkeld aims to bridge gap

Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at Moore House Dunkeld, said the aim was to steer pupils on the right path at a much earlier stage in their education.

“All of our pupils in the academy are here because they struggled in mainstream schools,” she said.

“It’s not an easy process to have a child placed here by their local authority. And often by the time they do come here, they will have been struggling, or not attending, for some time. Some may have been out of school for two years.”

Tracey Ford-McNicol, smiling behind her desk at Moore House Dunkeld.
Tracey Ford-McNicol, head of education at Moore House Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She said children were often extremely anxious by the time they arrived at the academy. Parents might have had to move jobs, or give up work entirely, in order to manage the situation. And it takes time for staff to regain everyone’s trust so they can start bringing out the best in pupils.

Often, problems become more acute with the transition from primary school to secondary when students are thrown into larger classes, with unfamiliar routines and rigid rules.

Tracey said the idea of opening a primary school at Butterstone developed out of a chat between colleagues about how to overcome these issues.

The idea made so much sense, they were amazed they hadn’t done it sooner.

Stones painted with colourful faces lined up against a window.
Youngster’s artwork at Moore House Dunkeld. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And now, after completing the lengthy registration process, the new primary school is here to bridge that gap.

“It’s what we do here,” said Tracey.

“Sometimes you have to think outside the box.”

Moore House Dunkeld Primary is start of new chapter

The primary school joins the academy – which has capacity for 30 pupils – and two residential homes for young people on the Moore House Dunkeld campus.

It has an ADHD friendly award from the ADHD Foundation and is working towards Autism Accreditation with the National Autistic Society too.

Wooden plaque celebrating ADHD-friendly school award 2023, granted to Moore House Academy Dunkeld in June 2023 by the ADHD Foundation.
The school is proud of its ADHD-friendly status. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Situated in the countryside at Butterstone, five miles from Dunkeld, it is surrounded
by nature.

This calm and relaxed environment is a boon for neuro-divergent young people, says Tracey.

The primary school has small classrooms with soft areas where children can take time out and plenty of space for outdoor learning.

Primary teacher Pam Bicocchi says it’s a wonderful space for pupils who need that little bit of extra support.

Primary teacher Pam Bicocchi leaning on a wall outside Moore House Primary School Dunkeld.
Primary teacher Pam Bicocchi. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I used to see them when I was teaching in mainstream education,” she said.

“They weren’t necessarily the disruptive pupils, often they were the quiet ones who didn’t cause you any bother.

“You’d know they were there,” she went on.

“You’d know you weren’t meeting their needs, but you knew you just didn’t have the ability to help them properly in a big class full of children.

“It used to break my heart. So it’s lovely to have this space where you can really work with children to help them do their best.”

Classroom area with books, sofa, soft toys and calming blue walls and carpets.
A corner in one of the primary classrooms at the Moore House Dunkeld campus. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Dr Stephen Drysdale, Moore House Group’s director of children’s services, said: “I am excited to celebrate a new chapter in our charity’s journey with the opening of Moore House Primary in Dunkeld.

“We are delighted to begin the new term welcoming our first primary pupils.”

Former Butterstone children flourished, despite disruptions

The new primary school was officially opened by John Swinney, MSP for North Perthshire.

He told guests it was a welcome addition to the sector.

“It will provide the opportunity for young people at a much earlier stage in
their educational journey to have their needs better met,” he said.

Mr Swinney was education secretary when the New School at Butterstone closed suddenly in 2018, throwing families into turmoil.

He oversaw a lengthy independent review, which found flaws in the way the school was run, and the way the closure was handled.

The Moore House Group is a completely separate organisation with no links to the previous school, other than the building.

However, many of the pupils who had attended the New School at Butterstone until its closure switched over and continued their education under the group.

All have now completed their secondary education, and all have gone on to either college or university, despite the added disruption that the Covid pandemic wreaked on their schooling.

The Moore House Group is based in West Lothian, where it runs another academy in Bathgate. It also runs Moore House Primary School in Dunfermline, as well as offering virtual learning.

More from Perth & Kinross

Dean Barry at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee tradesman threatened to shoot Invergowrie man who 'kicked child up backside'
Taymouth Castle exterior.
Taymouth Castle protest group accused of being front for ‘tide of nationalism, racism and…
The boarding has come down outside Perth Museum. Image: Local Democracy Reporting Service/Kathryn Anderson.
Hunt back on for operator of new café at Perth Museum after contract pulled
Gary Thompson, Kris Dear (centre) and Graeme Dear (right) on the opening leg of the 150-mile ride.
Graeme's 150-mile Angus glens cycle on course to pass £10k for child cancer charity
McCredie suffered a blow-out which caused his tyre to 'disintegrate' but he kept driving. Image: Shutterstock file picture.
Driver caused chaos as he drove on A9 in 'disintegrating' car
Alan Cumming met dogs Star and Jess during his visit to The Birks Cinema in Aberfeldy
Hollywood actor Alan Cumming enjoys cuddle with furry cinema-goers on return to Aberfeldy
Former Auchterarder cattle dealer David Rattray.
David Rattray of Auchterarder: Retired cattle dealer and Rotarian dies aged 93
Briar Lodge Golf Course Road, Blairgowrie, Perthshire
For sale: Colourful Perthshire home with detached cottage annexe and exceptional landscaped gardens
Amanda Fleming
Dundee woman’s crisp bag SIM card prison smuggling plot smashed by guards
Craigieknowes Care Home in Perth.
Perth care home slammed for treatment of resident at risk of choking

Conversation