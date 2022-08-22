How Forfar’s Strathmore Primary became Scotland’s first ADHD friendly school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Forfar’s Strathmore Primary became Scotland’s first ADHD friendly school

By Cheryl Peebles
August 22 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 22 2022, 11.25am
Strathmore Primary School head teacher Jennifer Garnes with pupils Brayden (left) and Sidney. Pictures by Paul Reid.
There are baskets of fidget toys in every classroom of Strathmore Primary School.

Children can fiddle with resistance bands on their chair legs during lessons.

And they’re no longer startled by the school bell at break and home times.

But when it still all gets too much pupils can retreat to a cosy corner, or their teacher might call a dance break or class stroll to reset.

These are just some of the approaches which have earned Strathmore Primary School the title of Scotland’s first ADHD friendly school.

And they are not just for neurodiverse children, according to head teacher Jennifer Garnes, they have transformed the ethos of the whole school.

Pupils Arran and Demi Leigh in one of Strathmore’s cosy corners – proudly showing off the school’s award from the ADHD Foundation.

Jennifer said: “We are not forcing round pegs into square holes. We are listening to our children.

“We want them to go away feeling happy, not worried.”

Classrooms, she said, are much calmer and the Forfar school’s exclusion rate has plummeted.

Although getting rid of the school bell wasn’t universally popular at first.

Jennifer said: “For some of our children who are neurodiverse the sound of a bell is quite frightening.

“At first there was a minority of parents who thought that was ridiculous – how can you not have a school bell? – but it’s really worked for us”.

The whole school is mindful of neurodiversity.

Children with ADHD – attention deficit hyperactivity disorder – can struggle to concentrate, sit still and regulate their emotions.

Tactile resources such as fidget toys and resistance bands can help them maintain their focus, and cosy corners and break-out spaces can give the space needed when they are overwhelmed.

Other techniques and resources Strathmore uses include:

  • Stretch breaks
  • Noodle drumming
  • The Daily Mile
  • Stand-up not hand-up activities
  • Outdoor learning
  • Visual timetables
  • Toned down wall displays
  • Soft starts – children are welcomed and enjoy toast before starting lessons

These approaches, Jennifer and her staff have found, can help all children, not just those with ADHD or other neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism.

And they are there from the get-go for those with undiagnosed disorders – girls in particular are good at masking symptoms.

Principal teacher Sarah Webster in a new learning pod with pupils Kassi, Sidney and Brayden.

Jennifer said: “It’s a universal approach.

“We encourage the children to regulate their own emotions.

“They know that when they feel slightly heightened they can freely go and access the cosy corners, taking a five or 10 minute timer with them.

“There’s a basket of fidget toys in every classroom and we encourage the children to be independent so they know they can help themselves from the basket.

“We have bands round some of the chairs so children who like to fidget can use the bands while they sit in their chairs.”

Cody and Lewis take some time out in a break-out space.

When teachers see their class is disengaged they might take a ‘movement break’ – perhaps a walk round the school to reset.

Staff are continuing to learn, with new research emerging constantly, and were trained last week in supporting neurodiverse children from birth to age six.

Jennifer said: “A child doesn’t catch neurodiversity, they are born neurodiverse so let’s celebrate that because there are so many positives to being neurodiverse – the way you think, the way you interact.”

Strathmore Primary School welcomed Angus Council children and learning convener Lynne Devine, to hear about its ADHD Foundation award. She is pictured (centre) with Jennifer (left), principal teacher Sarah Webster and some of the pupils.

The award from the ADHD Foundation was a “tremendous honour”, she said.

“I feel so happy that the hard work of each and every person at Strathmore has been recognised in this way.”

The ADHD Foundation worked with Strathmore and training director Colin Foley said: “The staff have gone above and beyond to make their lessons and their school environment enjoyable, supportive and safe spaces for their students with ADHD and I’m delighted that they are the first school in Scotland to achieve this award.”

