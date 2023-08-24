Old Course Hotel in St Andrews enjoys surge in sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Old Course Hotel in St Andrews enjoys surge in sales

The business was badly affected by the Covid pandemic, but has bounced back with strong financial results.

By Gavin Harper
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.
The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

Revenue at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has increased to more than £34 million.

That is a rise of more than £4m, according to accounts for The Old Course Limited for the year to December 31 2022.

The 13.9% increase has been attributed to a full year’s trading following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hotel was badly impacted by the pandemic, and reported a seven-figure loss in 2020. However it bounced back with a £17m rise in sales in 2021.

The business, which also operates the Duke’s golf course in the Fife town, reported pre-tax profits of £3.1m for 2022. That was down from the previous year’s figure of £5.2m.

The business is also behind the Hamilton Grand development,

Apartments at the Hamilton Grand in St Andrews.

Director Herbert Kohler outlined the reasons behind the hotel’s results in his strategic report, published alongside the accounts.

Mr Kohler said: “The underlying trading revenue of The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa has increased since the facility remained fully open for the year. A number of luxury apartments have been sold and pricing strategies have improved generally across all business segments.”

The accounts also show property sales accounted for £7.6m of the total revenue, with the other £26.4m coming from hotel operations.

Challenges facing The Old Course Hotel

Mr Kohler added a competitive market and recruitment were among the challenges facing the business.

He said: “Competitive pressure in the UK and international resort markets are a continuing risk for the company, particularly against the backdrop of the current economic climate.

“The company mitigates these risks by investing in superior quality products and services in an effort to distinguish itself from its competitors.

“The weakening pound presents a risk of increased costs to the company. It could also stimulate overseas tourist members visiting the UK.”

Despite the accounts showing an increase in staff numbers, Mr Kohler also outlined potential problems around recruitment.

He added: “Due to global uncertainty following the UK’s exit from the EU, the directors recognise potential risk in the recruitment and retention of casual staff in 2023 and beyond.

“The hotel has continued to review its rates of pay to attract and retain local talent following the departure of the eastern European workforce.”

He said the hotel had “an established network” from which it managed staffing of the resort.

Maintaining a ‘competitive advantage’ over rivals

The company is 99.8% owned by Kohler Scotland, a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-registered Kohler Co.

Its ultimate parent company is Kohler Co, a well-known plumbing products manufacturer founded in 1873 in Wisconsin.

Australia’s Cameron Smith won The 2022 Open at St Andrews.

The firm has several golf and leisure facilities in the US, as well as engine manufacturing firms and decorative brands.

The R&A owns the remaining 0.2% of the business.

Mr Kohler said the directors were continuing to invest in the resort “to ensure a competitive advantage is maintained”.

