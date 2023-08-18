‘Dream’ £2.3m St Andrews apartment with stunning views over Old Course for sale

A “dream” Fife apartment boasting some of the best views in world sport has gone on the market.

The flat overlooks the 18th green at the Old Course in St Andrews – the scene of some of the most iconic moments in sporting history – and the nearby beach.

The Hamilton Grand building, itself an iconic sight for golfers and tourists, was bought in 2010 and transformed into private residences.

Wealthy buyers from around the world snapped them up and the final flat was bought up at the start of this year.

Now, Flat 16 has become the first of the apartments to be resold.

So sought after is the location, that the Hamilton Grand flats generated the highest price per square foot of residential property in Scotland when they were bought following the building’s refurbishment.

The prices were akin to prime properties in London.

Flat 16 boasts two balconies overlooking the Home of Golf, with views that are “beyond comparison”, according to the selling agent.

The flat also has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a shower room and a living/dining space.

The buyer will also have access to a 24-hour butler service, a rooftop terrace, and residents’ hall and lounge.

Agent Savills, which is overseeing the sale, describes the apartment as a “dream for any golfer” with a “grandstand view” over the most famous golf course in the world.

Jamie Macnab, the selling agent at Savills, said: “No 16 Hamilton Grand was one of the first units to sell after the refurbishment and is one of the best units in the building.

“It is central to the main elevation on the third floor. It has four arched windows and two balconies overlooking the 18th green of the world famous Old Course.

“The appeal of St Andrews and The Old Course is sometimes overlooked by UK buyers but attracts wealthy buyers from all over the world who love the game of golf.

“Most people assume that all of the buyers are American but the residents of Hamilton Grand are from all over the world, including several different European countries.

“This is a very rare opportunity to buy a piece of Scottish golfing heritage.”

The new owner will also be able to access a rental management programme, where they can hire out the flat when they are not residing there.

Daily rates for renting the apartment range from £1,500 to £2,000, depending on the season.

Elsewhere, golf-lovers may also be keen to snap up a £1.1m home at Gleneagles, close to another iconic course.