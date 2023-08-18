Property Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m The property comes with a generous plot of land. By Chloe Burrell August 18 2023, 5.55am Share Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4647601/gleneagles-house-for-sale/ Copy Link Ardpeaton in Gleneagles. Image: Thorntons Property. A detached house with a generous plot of land in Gleneagles is on the market for £1.1 million. Located on Caledonian Crescent, Ardpeaton is situated near the popular Gleneagles Hotel. The property – being marketed by estate agent Thorntons Property – boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms, a breakfasting kitchen and one large family bathroom. The £1.1 million house in Gleneagles. Image: Thorntons Property. A living room in the home. Image: Thorntons Property. The property has a formal dining room. Image: Thorntons Property. It features a breakfasting kitchen. Image: Thorntons Property. One of the spacious bedrooms upstairs. Image: Thorntons Property. What makes this exclusive home stand out is the generous plot of land on offer, perfect for creating a large garden. The property has a generous plot of land with it. Image: Thorntons Property. The back of the house. Image: Thorntons Property. Above Ardpeaton. Image: Thorntons Property. Private parking is also available, ideal for having guests over. There is a versatile family room as part of the property, with Thorntons describing the home as “perfect for families”. All of the windows are double-glazed, ensuring heat stays in during the winter while adding an extra layer of protection. One of the bedrooms has the capacity to be turned into a home office, with a formal dining room available downstairs. Ardpeaton is on the market for overs over £1.1 million. Elsewhere in Perthshire, an estate in Comrie is on the market for £6.75 million.