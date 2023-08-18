Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m

A detached house with a generous plot of land in Gleneagles is on the market for £1.1 million.

Located on Caledonian Crescent, Ardpeaton is situated near the popular Gleneagles Hotel.

The property – being marketed by estate agent Thorntons Property – boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms, a breakfasting kitchen and one large family bathroom.

What makes this exclusive home stand out is the generous plot of land on offer, perfect for creating a large garden.

Private parking is also available, ideal for having guests over.

There is a versatile family room as part of the property, with Thorntons describing the home as “perfect for families”.

All of the windows are double-glazed, ensuring heat stays in during the winter while adding an extra layer of protection.

One of the bedrooms has the capacity to be turned into a home office, with a formal dining room available downstairs.

Ardpeaton is on the market for overs over £1.1 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an estate in Comrie is on the market for £6.75 million.