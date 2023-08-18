Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Gleneagles home on the market for £1.1m

The property comes with a generous plot of land.

By Chloe Burrell
Ardpeaton in Gleneagles.
Ardpeaton in Gleneagles. Image: Thorntons Property.

A detached house with a generous plot of land in Gleneagles is on the market for £1.1 million.

Located on Caledonian Crescent, Ardpeaton is situated near the popular Gleneagles Hotel.

The property – being marketed by estate agent Thorntons Property – boasts five bedrooms, four reception rooms, a breakfasting kitchen and one large family bathroom.

Ardpeaton in Gleneagles.
The £1.1 million house in Gleneagles. Image: Thorntons Property.
Living room in Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
A living room in the home. Image: Thorntons Property.
Dining room in Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
The property has a formal dining room. Image: Thorntons Property.
A breakfasting kitchen in Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
It features a breakfasting kitchen. Image: Thorntons Property.
One of the spacious bedrooms.
One of the spacious bedrooms upstairs. Image: Thorntons Property.

What makes this exclusive home stand out is the generous plot of land on offer, perfect for creating a large garden.

The plot of land at Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
The property has a generous plot of land with it. Image: Thorntons Property.
The back of Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
The back of the house. Image: Thorntons Property.
Above Ardpeaton, Gleneagles.
Above Ardpeaton. Image: Thorntons Property.

Private parking is also available, ideal for having guests over.

There is a versatile family room as part of the property, with Thorntons describing the home as “perfect for families”.

All of the windows are double-glazed, ensuring heat stays in during the winter while adding an extra layer of protection.

One of the bedrooms has the capacity to be turned into a home office, with a formal dining room available downstairs.

Ardpeaton is on the market for overs over £1.1 million.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, an estate in Comrie is on the market for £6.75 million.

