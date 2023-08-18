Cocaine-fuelled engineer jailed for causing catastrophic crash in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cocaine-fuelled engineer jailed for causing catastrophic crash in Angus

Alistair Birse was nearly three times over the legal cocaine limit in the crash.

By Ross Gardiner
Alistair Birse.
Alistair Birse.

A cocaine-fuelled Angus electrical engineer, who caused catastrophic injuries to a motorist in a crash, has been jailed.

Alistair Birse shunted Kirsty Stewart’s car down an embankment while he was almost three times over the drug-drive limit on the A932 Arbroath to Forfar road, near Milldens.

Ms Stewart had to be cut from her car and was taken to the major trauma unit and treated for a fractured sternum and damaged lung.

She spent six days in hospital and required a drain insert after medical staff found blood in her right chest cavity.

Birse, 30, of Gowanbank, near Forfar, was already disqualified for dangerous driving when he admitted the same offence at Dundee Sheriff Court last month.

He admitted causing the serious injuries on August 14 in 2021 and has now been jailed for 13 months and banned for five-and-a-half years.

The crash

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion previously told the court Birse crossed onto the wrong side of the carriageway on a bend and collided with Ms Stewart’s car.

He spun 180 degrees and came to rest on the road as the other vehicle slid down an embankment.

Birse got out to help an told emergency services when they arrived to free Ms Stewart: “It wasn’t her fault… I was on the wrong side of the road.”

Police breathalysed him and found no alcohol in his system but a drug swipe came back with a reading of 137 mics of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – per litre of blood, above the legal limit of 50.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said: “The accused narrowly crossed the lane.

“This wasn’t a full-on (crash) on the other side of the road.

“My submission today is the nature of the actual driving itself is at the lower end of dangerous – arguably careless.

“What makes it dangerous is the consumption of drugs.

“He accepts, being familiar with the road, that that’s the only explanation.

“There’s no indication of excessive speed, no suggestion he was using his mobile phone or anything else.

“When the police arrived, he accepted full responsibility. He went to assist.

“”There’s genuine remorse for the consequences of his driving.”

Second offence

It is Birse’s second driving ban this year.

He was placed on a community payback order at Forfar Sheriff Court in January for dangerous driving when he overtook an unmarked police car, then collided with a marked one.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Jennifer Melville appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire nightmare neighbour warned she is 'very close to the doors of Cornton Vale'
Jody Petrie has been jailed for a decade.
'Paedophile hunter' from Tayport was serial rapist who left victim with PTSD
Aaron Nicol crept into his former partner's home and stood at her bedside watching her sleep. Image: DC Thomson.
Brechin midnight creeper who sneaked into house to watch ex-partner sleep will be supervised
Ryan Hunter.
Ban for Fife driver who left couple seriously injured after vintage motorbike crash
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Punches and pet shops
Donna Stewart has been warned she could face a lengthy prison sentence after she admitted driving her car at high speed into an Inverness bookmakers while drunk. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Drunk Perth driver who left three passengers with life-threatening injuries after bookies crash is…
Former taxi driver Saifal Zaveri was jailed for sex attacks on two teenage passengers.
Predatory Dundee taxi driver jailed for sex attacks on young passengers
Brendan McKim appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fraudster admits spending spree with Perth girlfriend's great-grandmother's bank card
Scott Ross at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Engineer jailed for 'act of unacceptable savagery' on epileptic man outside Dundee bar
Eduard Stanciu (right) arrives at court with former co-accused Cristina Gaica.
Dundee pimp who scammed thousands from government weeps as he is jailed