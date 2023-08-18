Hollywood stars Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden enjoy trip to Perthshire countryside

Hollywood actors Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have been spotted enjoying a trip to the Perthshire countryside.

The couple didn’t let the rain stop them from climbing Ben Vorlich and swimming in Loch Earn on Thursday.

Irish actor Ronan, 29, is best known for her starring roles in Oscar-winning hits such as Lady Bird, Little Women and Brooklyn.

Lowden, 33, who grew up in the Scottish Borders, has appeared in movies including Dunkirk, Fighting with my Family and Benediction.

The pair met on the set of the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots, in which Ronan played the title role, while Lowden played her husband, Lord Darnley.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden share Perthshire trip on Instagram

Lowden shared some photos of the couple’s visit to Perthshire on Instagram, saying they had “bagged” their 10th Munro.

Pictures show them atop Ben Vorlich, on the western edges of Perth and Kinross, with their terrier mixed breed dog, Fran.

They also enjoyed a dip the nearby Loch Earn.

Lowden wrote: “A misty AF (as f***) Ben Vorlich, 3,232ft.

“Munro number 10 for the team.

“Post hike dip in Loch Earn. Yaldy.”

It appears the couple, who own a £2.5 million property in London, are big fans of Perthshire – where they climbed Ben Vrackie just three weeks ago.

Lowden sparked engagement rumours that he proposed to his girlfriend after posting a cryptic snap from the Corbett on Instagram.

The picture showed four hands and a dog paw on the viewpoint, with three of the hands showing off what appeared to be engagement rings

Academy Award-nominated Ronan has been making headlines recently after co-starring in Foe, a film set 40 years in the future in an American farmhouse.

Based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid, the film is out on October 6.

She will appear alongside fellow Irish talent Paul Mescal, best known for his appearance in BBC hit series Normal People.