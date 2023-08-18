Hollywood stars Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden enjoy trip to Perthshire countryside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hollywood stars Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden enjoy trip to Perthshire countryside

The couple didn't let the rain stop them from climbing Ben Vorlich and swimming in Loch Earn.

By Poppy Watson
Jack Lowden and Saoirse Ronan were spotted in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Hollywood actors Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have been spotted enjoying a trip to the Perthshire countryside.

The couple didn’t let the rain stop them from climbing Ben Vorlich and swimming in Loch Earn on Thursday.

Irish actor Ronan, 29, is best known for her starring roles in Oscar-winning hits such as Lady Bird, Little Women and Brooklyn.

Lowden, 33, who grew up in the Scottish Borders, has appeared in movies including Dunkirk, Fighting with my Family and Benediction.

The pair met on the set of the 2018 movie Mary Queen of Scots, in which Ronan played the title role, while Lowden played her husband, Lord Darnley.

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden share Perthshire trip on Instagram

Lowden shared some photos of the couple’s visit to Perthshire on Instagram, saying they had “bagged” their 10th Munro.

Pictures show them atop Ben Vorlich, on the western edges of Perth and Kinross, with their terrier mixed breed dog, Fran.

They also enjoyed a dip the nearby Loch Earn.

Saoirse Ronan and the couple’s dog Fran. Image: Jack Lowden/Instagram

Lowden wrote: “A misty AF (as f***) Ben Vorlich, 3,232ft.

“Munro number 10 for the team.

“Post hike dip in Loch Earn. Yaldy.”

It appears the couple, who own a £2.5 million property in London, are big fans of Perthshire – where they climbed Ben Vrackie just three weeks ago.

Lowden sparked engagement rumours that he proposed to his girlfriend after posting a cryptic snap from the Corbett on Instagram.

The picture showed four hands and a dog paw on the viewpoint, with three of the hands showing off what appeared to be engagement rings

The couple met while filming Mary Queen of Scots. Image: Liam Daniel/Focus Features/Kobal/Shutterstock

Academy Award-nominated Ronan has been making headlines recently after co-starring in Foe, a film set 40 years in the future in an American farmhouse.

Based on the novel of the same name by Iain Reid, the film is out on October 6.

She will appear alongside fellow Irish talent Paul Mescal, best known for his appearance in BBC hit series Normal People.

