Taymouth Castle protest group accused of being front for ‘tide of nationalism, racism and xenophobia’

Protect Loch Tay campaigners have been accused of “pandering to conspiracy theorists” in their efforts to raise the alarm over the multimillion-pound redevelopment of the Taymouth Castle estate.

The claim was made by Bill Oppenheim, chairman of the Loch Tay Association at a meeting in Kenmore this week.

The association represents communities around the loch and has a working relationship with the Taymouth Castle developers.

However, Mr Oppenheim alleged that the good and legitimate questions which the Protect Loch Tay group has raised were being “washed away in a tide of nationalism, racism, and xenophobia”.

Almost 150,000 people have now signed a petition from Protect Loch Tay calling for a block on further development of the Taymouth Castle scheme by an American real estate firm, Discovery Land Company.

But many locals have voiced support for the project, which involves the restoration of the castle and its golf course and the construction of more than 100 luxury homes.

Many have also raised concerns that negative publicity surrounding the development is harming Kenmore’s reputation and driving away tourists.

Credit and criticism from Loch Tay Association chairman

Mr Oppenheim was speaking at the annual meeting of the Loch Tay Association in the Reading Room, Kenmore, where his comments were met with hearty applause.

The venue was packed with residents, business people and others who use the loch for swimming, fishing or boating.

The association, which monitors activity on Loch Tay, had not met since before the Covid pandemic. But there was a large turnout of people wanting to join the association and to serve on the committee.

Mr Oppenheim said the Protect Loch Tay campaign deserved credit for bringing attention to the Taymouth Castle development.

In particular, he said it had shown Discovery Land Company its communications to date had not been good enough.

However, he said the negatives now far outweighed the positives.

And he hit out at the “exaggerations, misunderstandings, misstatements, and falsehoods” which the campaign has inspired.

“No doubt Protect Loch Tay will say ‘that isn’t us’,” he said.

“But while they may not have encouraged all this rage and all these exaggerations and falsehoods they certainly haven’t discouraged them enough to stop the shouting.”

Have Protect Loch Tay intentions backfired?

Mr Oppenheim dismissed a series of claims made in the supporting statement for the Protect Loch Tay petition. These include the concern that the loch will become a “playground for the mega-rich” with motorboats, jet-skis, and other disruptions.

He also shot down assertions that Discovery Land Company intends to block public access to the Taymouth Castle estate.

And he added that the village was now suffering from the law of unintended consequences.

“In the name of ‘protecting Loch Tay’ they have actually damaged the local tourist economy,” said Mr Oppenheim.

“I could call on any of several people running hospitality businesses around here. They have all had phone calls asking if the whole place is shut down, and cancellations.

“This downturn in business can be attributed to one reason only – Protect Loch Tay.”

Mr Oppenheim claimed local community councils and Perth and Kinross Council had been subjected to criticism and hate mail over the controversy.

“Some of these conspiracy theorists have even suggested they must be getting ‘brown envelopes’,” he said.

“What an insult. Only people who have little understanding of or respect for the democratic process could come up with this kind of stuff.

“They should apologise to these hard-working people who volunteer their time and are tasked with looking after community affairs.”

Group insists its goal is scrutiny and protections

Local businesses have previously said trade is being harmed by suggestions that Kenmore has become a “ghost town” while work on Taymouth Castle estate and properties in the village is under way.

Kenmore Community Council has also been critical of the campaign, saying it is “undemocratic, misinformed and completely unrepresentative of the wishes of local folk”.

Protect Loch Tay was not available to comment on the latest claims.

However, the group has previously insisted it has broad support for its efforts.

In a statement responding to the community council earlier this month, it said: “We would like to reiterate once again that we are not against the development per se; instead, we want greater scrutiny and protections applied in order to ensure that it works for all and protects the loch and surrounding area.

“We have attempted to fulfil the aims and goals of PLT as best as possible considering the absolute drought of information that was available to us, as a result of DLC’s self-admitted poor communication strategy.

“We would never intentionally share inaccuracies and are not aware of any instances in which this has happened.”