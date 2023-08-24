Angus rugby club is game for game with matchday hospitality fare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus rugby club is game for game with matchday hospitality fare

Players and guests at Forfar's Strathmore Rugby Club will dine on venison, pheasant and grouse in a new partnership with Angus Glens Moorland Group.

By Graham Brown
Strathie players Cameron White, Logan Reilly and Struan White tuck into Angus game at Inchmacoble Park. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club
Strathie players Cameron White, Logan Reilly and Struan White tuck into Angus game at Inchmacoble Park. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

An Angus rugby club is raising the bar with its matchday hospitality fare from the area’s sporting estates.

Strathmore Rugby Club has forged a new partnership with Angus Glens Moorland Group which will see premium local game served up at club hospitality and for players’ meals.

It means Strathie’s stars and supporters in the Inchmacoble Park clubhouse will dine on venison, pheasant and partridge from nearby estates.

Around 800 meals will be dished up during the season.

A treat of Normandy pheasant with potatoes and vegetables all sourced locally was the first dish they enjoyed.

Best in the area

Strathie development manager Nick Welsh says it is an exciting partnership.

He believes visitors will be treated to the best sporting hospitality in the area.

“Not only will our guests receive the finest local produce, but we will also be supporting local businesses and employers,” said Nick.

“And we expect the best from our players on the field, so it is only right we give them the best off the field.”

Strathmore Rugby Club serve up Angus game at hospitality.
Young player Cuchulainn White tucks into pheasant at the Strathie clubhouse. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

Lianne MacLennan of Angus Glens Moorland Group said: “Game is a versatile and healthy meat and it’s sourced from just a few miles up the glen.

“Sponsoring Strathie was a natural step for us.

“We have keepers who play or have played for the team, some of their kids play in the junior teams and it is a rugby club that everyone can get behind.

“There is massive community support here on match days and people who work in the country sports sector have the same outlook – Strathie And Proud.”

Grass roots success

Strathmore RFC is a true grass-roots rugby club with a dedicated community following.

The club was founded in 1933 and now has a men’s and women’s team plus a series of junior and youth teams to nurture and develop young talent.

Strathie club secretary Ruth White added: “The glens are a beautiful backdrop to the club, so this is a fantastic opportunity to connect up Angus.

Game served up for hospitality at Starthmore RRugby Club.
Strathie secretary Ruth White cooking pheasant. Image: Strathmore Rugby Club

“Using local, premium, game meat which comes from within sight of the club and is seasonal, sustainable, nutritious and delicious, what an incredible opportunity.

“The club works in partnership with a number of local organisations, so we are really building on a great foundation in our relationship with our local estates and we support the educational aims of the Angus Glens Moorland Group too.”

 

