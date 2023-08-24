Angus rugby club is game for game with matchday hospitality fare

An Angus rugby club is raising the bar with its matchday hospitality fare from the area’s sporting estates.

Strathmore Rugby Club has forged a new partnership with Angus Glens Moorland Group which will see premium local game served up at club hospitality and for players’ meals.

It means Strathie’s stars and supporters in the Inchmacoble Park clubhouse will dine on venison, pheasant and partridge from nearby estates.

Around 800 meals will be dished up during the season.

A treat of Normandy pheasant with potatoes and vegetables all sourced locally was the first dish they enjoyed.

Best in the area

Strathie development manager Nick Welsh says it is an exciting partnership.

He believes visitors will be treated to the best sporting hospitality in the area.

“Not only will our guests receive the finest local produce, but we will also be supporting local businesses and employers,” said Nick.

“And we expect the best from our players on the field, so it is only right we give them the best off the field.”

Lianne MacLennan of Angus Glens Moorland Group said: “Game is a versatile and healthy meat and it’s sourced from just a few miles up the glen.

“Sponsoring Strathie was a natural step for us.

“We have keepers who play or have played for the team, some of their kids play in the junior teams and it is a rugby club that everyone can get behind.

“There is massive community support here on match days and people who work in the country sports sector have the same outlook – Strathie And Proud.”

Grass roots success

Strathmore RFC is a true grass-roots rugby club with a dedicated community following.

The club was founded in 1933 and now has a men’s and women’s team plus a series of junior and youth teams to nurture and develop young talent.

Strathie club secretary Ruth White added: “The glens are a beautiful backdrop to the club, so this is a fantastic opportunity to connect up Angus.

“Using local, premium, game meat which comes from within sight of the club and is seasonal, sustainable, nutritious and delicious, what an incredible opportunity.

“The club works in partnership with a number of local organisations, so we are really building on a great foundation in our relationship with our local estates and we support the educational aims of the Angus Glens Moorland Group too.”