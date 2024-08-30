Decision on future of Fife factory with 100 staff to be taken within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Decision on future of Fife factory with 100 staff to be taken within weeks

Silberline, which has been based in Leven for almost 50 years, was bought over by new owners this year.

Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Silberline Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The future of a factory which employs 100 workers in Fife will be decided in the next month.

The Courier revealed in April that Silberline workers had been told the Leven operation could close.

Silberline produces industrial pigments and coatings used for a variety of applications, primarily car coatings.

The announcement to staff followed Silberline being acquired by German pigment company Eckart at the start of this year.

The closure would take place next year if it goes ahead.

More than four months after a consultation process started with workers, Silberline said a final decision is still to be made.

However, this is likely to be taken within the next month.

Silberline accounts show business pressures

The American company has run a factory in Leven since 1974, where around a quarter of its 450 global workforce is based.

Newly filed accounts for Silberline Ltd, for the year ending December 2023, show the pressures the business has been under.

The accounts reveal that turnover slumped from £19.8 million in 2022 to £16.4m last year. The business went from making a pre-tax profit of £153,000 to a pre-tax loss of £2.6m.

Silberline Limited’s factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife.

The profitable year in 2022 followed losses of £513,000 in 2021; £1.5m in 2020 and £239,000 in 2019.

A report with the accounts from chief executive Gary Karnish said there had been a combination of reduced customer demand and increasing costs.

He wrote: “An increase in input costs, including electricity and gas, resulted in a reduction in gross profit margin.”

Silberline acquisition brings questions on future of Fife factory

He said the acquisition of Silberline meant there was “new potential in driving the development of sustainable product innovations, benefiting both customers and employees.”

Mr Karnish added: “Consideration is being given as to how to best integrate the company into the new group.

“Options under consideration include the Leven site continuing as it, a potential downsizing of the site or the possibility of closure.

“At the time of approving these financial statements, no binding decisions have been made.”

Silberline operations director Alan Snaddon previously said the proposal to close the factory was the result of “multiple factors, including the global trend of regionalisation in our business”.

He confirmed: “We are still a few weeks away from making the full and final decision on our Leven plant.”

More from Business

Forbes of Kingennie staff at the ceremony.
Carnoustie pub and resort near Dundee win big at 'hospitality Oscars'
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Overgate confirms three new stores - but Frasers opening delayed
Change at the top of Dundee tech firm Waracle - new CEO David Tuck with former chief executive Chris Martin. Image: Waracle
Dundee tech boss steps down after growing firm from 10 to 200 staff
Students and staff are ditching cars for the bus thanks to a discount scheme.
Stagecoach look to hire 38 drivers in Fife to plug service gaps created by…
Jamie and Kelly Scott at Sandbanks Brasserie.
EXCLUSIVE: War of words as Broughty Ferry firm owned by MasterChef Jamie Scott liquidated…
10
John Clark Motor Group BMW dealership in Dundee. Image: John Clark Motor Group.
Dundee car dealership owner hits more than £1 billion in record sales
Simon Oldham, managing director of Highland Spring.
Highland Spring MD on aim to double in size and create more Perthshire jobs
Adam Taylor, founder and owner of Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored.
Dundee firms partner to 'revolutionise' office design with new showroom
Shaun Marrinan, Scott Williams, Mike Wharton, Lynda Ward, Kerry Main & David Romilly of Waracle and SPEN. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Dundee tech firm Waracle wins multi-million-pound deal
Sarah Clayton surrounded by books at her home in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
How Perth woman overcame neurological condition to start her own writing business

Conversation