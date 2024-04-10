EXCLUSIVE: Workers told of plans to close Fife factory which employs 100 staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Workers told of plans to close Fife factory which employs 100 staff

Silberline, which has been based in Leven for almost 50 years, was bought over by new owners this year.

Silberlime Limited's factory at Banbeath Road, Leven, Fife. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Around 100 workers at the Silberline factory in Fife have been told of plans to close the site just a few months after being acquired by new owners.

Silberline produces industrial pigments and coatings used for a variety of applications, primarily car coatings.

The American company has run a factory in Leven since 1974, where around a quarter of its 450 global workforce is based.

The announcement comes three months after Silberline was acquired by German company Eckart, which also specialises in pigments.

An employee said the German company is around four times the size of Silberline and the combined group now has “over capacity”.

It is understood the intention is to run the factory down by the end of 2025.

Statement from operations director

The news was confirmed through a statement provided by Silberline operations director Alan Snaddon.

He said: “On April 9, we announced a proposal to close the Eckart (formerly Silberline) site in Leven.

“This proposal comes after a lengthy review of our operations in Leven. It is a result of multiple factors, including the global trend of regionalisation in our business.

“We have now started consultations with our affected employees and their representatives about this proposal.

The factory was first established in Leven in 1974.

“No final decision to close the site has yet been taken.

“However, if the proposal goes ahead, we will do everything we can to support our employees.

“This proposal has not been formulated lightly and is as a result of the difficult situation we find ourselves in.”

Recent struggles for Fife Silberline factory

The most recent accounts for Silberline Limited, for the year ending December 31 2022, show sales of £19.8 million and a pre-tax profit of £164,000.

This profitable year followed losses of £513,000 in 2021; £1.5m in 2020 and £239,000 in 2019.

The business previously highlighted the reduced demand from car production during Covid and “logistical delays” as a result of Brexit.

The company was able to continue to be open during the pandemic due to counting the NHS as a customer.

Leven, Kennoway and Largo councillor Colin Davidson said the company’s plans can not be accepted without a fight.

He said: “The factory has been here for almost 50 years, employing hundreds of people in the community in that time.

Councillor Colin Davidson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“I will be asking for a meeting with the company’s management to see how we can try to avert this closure.

“Fife Council and the Scottish Government to do everything in their power to talk to the company and try to reverse these plans.

“They are hugely valued company in the Levenmouth area. We will not accept this decision without exploring every avenue.”

