Lidl hopes to relocate Dundee city centre store and open eight new shops in Tayside and Fife

Supermarket chain Lidl has revealed plans to relocate its Dundee city centre store as part of a new site “wish list”.

The discounter has announced its plans to open hundreds of new stores across the UK, creating thousands of jobs.

Its hunt for 67 suitable sites in Scotland include nine across Tayside and Fife.

Lidl is looking to open stores in Broughty Ferry, north Perth and St Andrews as well as Kirkcaldy and two in Dunfermline.

Alongside the South Ward Road Lidl in Dundee, the supermarket chain also wants to relocate two further shops; Forfar and Leven.

Discussions begin over new Perth store

Lidl bosses held two informal drop-in sessions last month to present its plans for a site on the city’s Crieff Road.

If successful, the retailer says it will create 40 new jobs with its second Perth location.

In December, Lidl scrapped plans for a Rosyth supermarket, despite securing planning permission in 2022.

Site requirements for new stores

Lidl is specifically looking for sites in “prominent locations” such as town centres and retail parks.

Site requirements for new stores include over 100 car parking spaces with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow.

Lidl also wants sites to be at least 1.5 acres for the standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes.

It will consider freehold, leasehold or long leasehold opportunities.

If a site is identified, Lidl will pay a finders’ fee of either 1.5% of the total freehold purchase price, or 10% of the first year’s rent for leaseholds.

30th anniversary for Lidl as it ‘doubles down’ on commitments

Lidl opened its first UK store in 1994 and now has over 960, with an estimated 8% market share. It has 32,000 employees across Scotland, England and Wales.

Chief development officer Richard Taylor said the supermarket is committed to ensuring all households have access to high quality produce at affordable prices is “stronger than ever”.

Mr Taylor said: “With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before.

“We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores, but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential.”

The firm says new store openings will see it reach thousands of additional households across the UK and grow its record high market share further.