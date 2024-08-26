Dundee firms partner to ‘revolutionise’ office design with new showroom

Two leading Dundee design companies have launched a collaborative showroom following a new partnership agreement.

Spaces Taylored and Dovetail Enterprises opened their joint-showroom on Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The companies hope to “revolutionise” the way businesses in the city approach office design.

And Spaces Taylored boss Adam Taylor said he wanted the collaboration to be a boon for the city economy.

Spaces Taylored and Dovetail’s joint showroom

Dovetail is one of the oldest furniture makers in Scotland, having operated in the city since 1865.

They pride themselves in their community ethos, and have worked actively providing employment and training opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people in Dundee.

And Spaces Taylored was launched by Adam and his wife Claire while he was on furlough during the pandemic.

The interior design company provides fit-out services for businesses across the UK, taking on £250,000 in sales in its first year.

Adam said: “Our new showroom is more than just a display area — it is a space designed to inspire.

“The showroom showcases a curated selection of Dovetail Enterprise Dundee’s bespoke furniture, seamlessly integrated into a variety of workspace settings designed by Spaces Taylored.

“This immersive environment allows visitors to experience first-hand how different elements of office design can come together to create cohesive, functional, and aesthetically pleasing workspaces.

“Visitors to the showroom will have the opportunity to explore a range of settings, from collaborative workspaces and executive offices to breakout areas and reception spaces.

“Each area is designed to demonstrate the possibilities for customisation and how thoughtful design can enhance the work experience.”

He added: “This partnership also represents a commitment to supporting the local economy and promoting sustainable business practices.

“Both Dovetail Enterprise Dundee and Spaces Taylored are proud to be Dundee-based companies, and our collaborative showroom is a testament to the innovative and high-quality work being done in our city.

“By sourcing materials locally and focusing on bespoke, made-to-order furniture, we are able to minimise waste and reduce our environmental impact, offering businesses sustainable options for their office needs.”