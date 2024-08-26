Dundee firms partner to ‘revolutionise’ office design with new showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee firms partner to ‘revolutionise’ office design with new showroom

Spaces Taylored boss Adam Taylor said he wanted the collaboration with Dovetail to be a boon for the city economy.

By Paul Malik
Adam Taylor, founder and owner of Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored.
Adam Taylor, founder and owner of Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored.

Two leading Dundee design companies have launched a collaborative showroom following a new partnership agreement.

Spaces Taylored and Dovetail Enterprises opened their joint-showroom on Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The companies hope to “revolutionise” the way businesses in the city approach office design.

And Spaces Taylored boss Adam Taylor said he wanted the collaboration to be a boon for the city economy.

Spaces Taylored and Dovetail’s joint showroom

Dovetail is one of the oldest furniture makers in Scotland, having operated in the city since 1865.

They pride themselves in their community ethos, and have worked actively providing employment and training opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged people in Dundee.

And Spaces Taylored was launched by Adam and his wife Claire while he was on furlough during the pandemic.

The interior design company provides fit-out services for businesses across the UK, taking on £250,000 in sales in its first year.

Adam said: “Our new showroom is more than just a display area — it is a space designed to inspire.

“The showroom showcases a curated selection of Dovetail Enterprise Dundee’s bespoke furniture, seamlessly integrated into a variety of workspace settings designed by Spaces Taylored.

“This immersive environment allows visitors to experience first-hand how different elements of office design can come together to create cohesive, functional, and aesthetically pleasing workspaces.

An office in Arbroath fitted-out by Spaces Taylored. Image: Spaces Taylored

“Visitors to the showroom will have the opportunity to explore a range of settings, from collaborative workspaces and executive offices to breakout areas and reception spaces.

“Each area is designed to demonstrate the possibilities for customisation and how thoughtful design can enhance the work experience.”

Assembly member James Phinn sanding down edges at Dovetail. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

He added: “This partnership also represents a commitment to supporting the local economy and promoting sustainable business practices.

“Both Dovetail Enterprise Dundee and Spaces Taylored are proud to be Dundee-based companies, and our collaborative showroom is a testament to the innovative and high-quality work being done in our city.

“By sourcing materials locally and focusing on bespoke, made-to-order furniture, we are able to minimise waste and reduce our environmental impact, offering businesses sustainable options for their office needs.”

Conversation