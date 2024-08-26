Dundee Dundee and Angus bus delays due to ‘roadworks and congestion’ Google traffic data shows queues are forming. By Ellidh Aitken August 26 2024, 5:39pm August 26 2024, 5:39pm Share Dundee and Angus bus delays due to ‘roadworks and congestion’ Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5068714/dundee-angus-bus-delays-roadworks-congestion/ Copy Link 0 comment Stagecoach buses are delayed in Dundee and Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Stagecoach says all its buses in Dundee and Angus are delayed due to roadworks and congestion. Stagecoach East Scotland says services across the region are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes. The bus operator says this is due to congestion and roadworks across the network. In a post on X, it said: “Due to congestion and roadworks across the network, all Dundee & Angus services are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes. “Apologies.” Traffic around Dundee city centre. Image: Google Maps Google traffic data shows queues are forming along East Dock Street and South Marketgait on approach to the Tay Road Bridge. Traffic is also building around Albert Street in Dundee and on the A90.
Conversation