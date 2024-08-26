Dundee and Angus bus delays due to ‘roadworks and congestion’

Stagecoach says all its buses in Dundee and Angus are delayed due to roadworks and congestion.

Stagecoach East Scotland says services across the region are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

The bus operator says this is due to congestion and roadworks across the network.

In a post on X, it said: “Due to congestion and roadworks across the network, all Dundee & Angus services are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

“Apologies.”

Google traffic data shows queues are forming along East Dock Street and South Marketgait on approach to the Tay Road Bridge.

Traffic is also building around Albert Street in Dundee and on the A90.